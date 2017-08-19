Ric Flair Improving After Medical Emergency, Hulk Hogan Says

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Hulk Hogan told Splash News (via TMZ Sports) on Friday that Ric Flair's condition is improving after he was transported to an Atlanta hospital with "multiple organ problems."

"Ric is doing better, man," Hogan said. "He's doing very well—better today. Thank you God."

According to TMZ Sports and ESPN.com's Tim Fiorvanti, the WWE Hall of Famer was placed in a medically induced coma after he was admitted to the hospital Aug. 12.

On Monday, a representative for Flair tweeted that the 68-year-old underwent successful surgery not related to his heart.

Details about Monday's surgery have yet to be disclosed.

Following the procedure, a WWE representative told TMZ that Flair was resting and his family was by his side.