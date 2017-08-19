Chelsea Transfer News: Diego Costa Latest, New Antonio Candreva Rumours

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly still hopeful he can shift Diego Costa before transfer deadline day and use the funds of the sale to bring in both Inter's Antonio Candreva and Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater.

That's according to Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Daily Express' Joe Short), who reported the Blues are holding out for £50 million for the Spain international. Former club Atletico Madrid are hampered by a transfer embargo, but Chelsea are still hopeful a deal can be made.

The 28-year-old and Chelsea are currently engaged in a standoff, as Costa has refused to show up for training while the transfer saga drags on.

Costa has heavily involved the media in a desperate attempt to force a move. As shared by Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern, he's doing his best to lay the blame on the Blues:

Conte didn't seem too concerned, however:

The Blues have had a relatively quiet transfer window so far, and their Premier League title defence got off to a shocking start with a loss against Burnley. Reinforcements are expected before the end of the window, although one has to question whether Candreva and Drinkwater would be of the right quality.

The former has been an excellent player for Inter, and as a versatile winger, he should be a great fit as a depth piece and possible starter. There has been no indication in the Italian press Candreva is actually looking for a transfer, however, and sports writer David Amoyal doesn't expect him to move:

The 30-year-old only joined Inter last season and has spent his entire career in Italy.

Meanwhile, Drinkwater could cost the club more than £40 million, as Leicester have no intention of selling at this point in time. That's a steep fee for a solid player with a limited ceiling, even if he would count as a homegrown player.

ESPN FC's Janusz Michallik was one of many who questioned the enormous asking price, especially when compared to Blaise Matuidi's move to Juventus:

If Leicester hold firm, Chelsea may well be forced to find extra cash to complete all of their moves on the transfer market. Selling Costa would go a long way toward that goal, but with little movement on that front, the Blues are starting to run out of time.