EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 2 Results and Top Scorers

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United boast three of the Premier League's top 10 scorers after Romelu Lukaku ascended to the top of the goal charts by netting his third of the campaign in a 4-0 victory at Swansea City on Saturday.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial took their tallies for the season to two goals apiece after adding to Eric Bailly's first goal for the club, and United remain at the summit with eight goals scored in their opening two games.

Javier Hernandez also bounded up the goalscorer rankings after netting his first two goals for West Ham United en route to a 3-2 loss at Southampton, where Mark Arnautovic was sent off for an elbow on Jack Stephens.

Sadio Mane opened his home scoring account for the season and bagged the only goal in Liverpool's 1-0 defeat of Crystal Palace, while West Bromwich Albion beat Burnley at Turf Moor by the same scoreline.

Clean sheets were in an abundance, too, as Leicester City beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0, with Watford replicating that result on their travels to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Read on for a roundup of Saturday's Premier League action, complete with the latest top-flight standings and leading goalscorers.

Premier League Results

Swansea City 0-4 Manchester Unietd

Southampton 3-2 West Ham United

Leicester City 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth 0-2 Watford

Burnley 0-1 West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace

Stoke City vs. Arsenal (5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET)

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester United - 6 (+8)

2. West Bromwich Albion - 6 (+2)

3. Watford - 4 (+2)

4. Liverpool - 4 (+1)

5. Southampton - 4 (+1)

6. Huddersfield Town - 3 (+3)

7. Manchester City - 3 (+2)

8. Tottenham Hotspur - 3 (+2)

9. Leicester City - 3 (+1)

10. Arsenal - 3 (+1)

11. Everton - 3 (+1)

12. Burnley - 3 (0)

13. Swansea City - 1 (-4)

14. Chelsea - 0 (-1)

15. Stoke City - 0 (-1)

16. Newcastle United - 0 (-2)

17. Bournemouth - 0 (-3)

18. Crystal Palace - 0 (-4)

19. Brighton & Hove Albion - 0 (-4)

20. West Ham United - 0 (-5)

Visit the official Premier League website for the latest results and a look at the standings in full.

Top Scorers (Goals)

1. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United (3)

2. Paul Pogba, Manchester United (2)

3. Anthony Martial, Manchester United (2)

4. Javier Hernandez, West Ham United (2)



5. Steve Mounie, Huddersfield Town (2)

6. Sam Vokes, Burnley (2)

7. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City (2)

8. Shinji Okazaki, Leicester City (2)

9. Sadio Mane, Liverpool (2)

10. Danny Welbeck, Arsenal (1)

Lukaku Leading as United Lunge Late

United showed a ruthless edge late on for the second week in succession and hammered Swansea 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium after scoring three times in the final 10 minutes of their trip to south Wales.

Lukaku scored the Red Devils' second in the 81st minute to soothe tensions after Bailly's poke home on the brink of half-time, with the Belgian retaining a 100 per cent scoring record for his club this term and demonstrating his consistency, per Sky Sports Statto:

Marcus Rashford was unfortunate not to score himself, but replacement Martial slotted home after coming on for the second game in succession, following up Pogba's cute chip over Lukasz Fabianski two minutes prior.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan assisted two of the three goals scored between the 80th and 84th minutes, but The Independent's Miguel Delaney highlighted Lukaku as the real difference-maker in this team:

Not only have United improved in their threat going forward with Lukaku, Pogba and Martial on the scoresheet, but Nemanja Matic enjoyed another classy performance, as did maiden goalscorer Bailly.

Manager Jose Mourinho will be delighted to see his £75 million summer signing immediately paying back his fee by living up to expectations, suggesting United are closer to nearing completion of their puzzle.

Hernandez Hammers Home Brace in Vein

More than three years after scoring his last Premier League goal at Manchester United, Hernandez reopened his Premier League goal account with a maiden brace for West Ham in their 3-2 defeat at Southampton.

Manolo Gabbiadini broke the deadlock after 11 minutes to end the Saints' barren run at home, and This Is Anfield's Jack Lusby bemoaned Arnautovic's show of ill discipline as West Ham were reduced to 10 men after 33 minutes:

Dusan Tadic compounded the visitors' woe by converting a penalty given as a result of Jose Fonte's poor challenge in the box, but Hernandez responded just before the break with his first goal for the club.

His second came 20 minutes later when he again displayed lightning reactions to slap a ricocheting ball in from close range, and Sky Bet illustrated why he's developed such renown among poachers:

But West Ham cracked again at the back and gave away another spot-kick, which Saints striker Charlie Austin converted to restore his side's lead in the second minute of injury time.

Arnautovic's sending off and the denial of a questionable penalty call will give manager Slaven Bilic some excuses, but Hernandez stood out as one particular bright spot for the Hammers in a disappointing defeat.