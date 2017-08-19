Gilas Pilipinas Falls to Lebanon in 2017 FIBA Asia Cup Consolation Semifinal

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

The Philippines stumbled once again at the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup as Lebanon secured a 106-87 win over Gilas Pilipinas in a consolation semifinal Saturday.

It's another setback for a side that was bounced from the winner's bracket by virtue of a 118-86 quarterfinal loss to South Korea on Wednesday.

As the final scoreline suggests, Lebanon was in control throughout.

Playing in front of a friendly crowd in Beirut, the world's 43rd-ranked team picked apart Gilas Pilipinas thanks to stellar outings from Fadi El Khatib and Norvel Pelle.

Just as he did in Lebanon's impressive 90-77 win over Chinese Taipei on Monday prior to the quarterfinals, El Khatib set the tone for an offense that was firing on all cylinders.

In 37 minutes, the 37-year-old stuffed the stat sheet with 36 points, eight assists and six rebounds. He also shot an impressive 10-of-19 from the field and was responsible for three of Lebanon's eight conversions from beyond the arc.

Not to be outdone was Pelle, whose efficient stylings served as a nice foundation for Lebanon as it eyed a spot in the fifth-place game.

Operating in the middle of Lebanon's attack, Pelle nearly triple-doubled with 23 points (8-of-10 shooting), 13 rebounds and nine blocks.

Gilas Pilipinas couldn't operate with similar efficiency and was subsequently left to operate from a disadvantageous position all night long.

Although Terrence Romeo (19 points), Jayson Castro William (13 points) and June Mar Fajardo (13 points) all cracked double figures, the Philippines shot 37.7 percent from the field and couldn't catch fire from beyond the arc in order to keep pace.



With a win in hand, Lebanon will turn its attention to a fifth-place clash with China—who drubbed Jordan 86-55 in the day's first consolation semifinal.