Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for Playoffs Broadcast

RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

Fresh off a strong showing at Staples Center in Los Angeles, the Big3 next heads to Seattle to settle its postseason bracket.

As expected, the upstart traveling league had its best week to date in sunny Los Angeles, not only seeing major storylines like Trilogy come full circle, but seeing LaVar Ball show up and Charles Oakley making his league debut.

It's elimination time in Seattle, where the conversation is sure to feature talk about the NBA's return to the city. Two teams will advance to play for the title in Las Vegas the following week, with two teams playing for the runner-up slot.

With everything at stake and the league's first championship hanging in the balance, now is the perfect time to catch up on the action. Here's everything to know.

Big3 Playoffs Viewing Information

When: Sunday, August 20

Where: KeyArena, Seattle, Washington

TV: Airs on FS1 Monday, August 21, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Big3 Playoffs Schedule

Game 1: No. 7 Killer 3s vs. No. 8 Ball Hogs



Game 2: No. 5 Tri State vs. No. 6 3's Company

Game 3: No. 2 3 Headed Monsters vs. No. 3 Power

Game 4: No. 1 Trilogy vs. No. 4 Ghost Ballers

Matchups

Game 1: Killer 3s (Chauncey Billups, Stephen Jackson, Reggie Evans, Mo Evans, Charles Oakley and Brian Cook) vs. Ball Hogs (Brian Scalabrine, Josh Childress, Derrick Byars, Moochie Norris and Xavier Silas)

Game 2: Tri State (Jermaine O'Neal, Bonzi Wells, Dominic McGuire, Lee Nailon and Mike James) vs. 3's Company (Allen Iverson, DerMarr Johnson, Andre Owens, Mike Sweetney, Ruben Patterson and Al Thornton)

Game 3: 3 Headed Monsters (Rashard Lewis, Kwame Brown, Eddie Basden and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf) vs. Power (Kendall Gill, Jerome Williams, DeShawn Stevenson, Rasual Butler and Cuttino Mobley)

Game 4: Trilogy (Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington, Rashad McCants, James White and Dion Glover) vs. Ghost Ballers (Mike Bibby, Ricky Davis, Larry Hughes, Marcus Banks and Ivan Johnson)

Seattle has a tall task on its hands when it comes to besting Los Angeles as a host city.

A week ago, Ice Cube and his league took the Staples Center by storm, which brought out an expected bit of star power in droves. The sidelines were filled with notable names such as Chad Johnson and beyond, with Ball personally answering Cube's open challenge.

The ensuing shooting challenge, in a word, entertained:

On the court itself, Trilogy completed the undefeated march by taking down Oakley's Killer 3s. MVP candidate Rashad McCants dropped 17 points and Al Harrington added 16 of his own.

Rather than provide an expected boost in the paint to ruin the aspirations of the league's undefeated squad, Oakley filled up the stat sheet—with fouls. Here's NBCSports.com's Kurt Helin with the humor:

To be fair, Oakley picking up four fouls made for funny viewing and a necessary jolt to make another Trilogy win at least entertaining.

Elsewhere, at least, things went the unexpected route, with Ball Hogs actually picking up a win against 3's Company on the back of 20 points from Xavier Silas. Mike Bibby and Ghost Ballers came out of nowhere to blow out 3 Headed Monsters, 50-33.

The unexpected outcomes besides Trilogy continuing to steamroll provide hope the four games in Seattle will be just as chaotic—and the bigger the crowd, the better guys like Gary Payton can help make their statement to the world about the city:

3 Headed Monsters' Rashard Lewis spoke fondly of his time in Seattle in the week leading up to the game.

"I'm excited to go back there, too," Lewis said, according to Big3.com. "Just to look around and see everything. I kinda grew into a man in Seattle – I was a teenager when I got there."

Lewis' 3 Headed Monsters sit comfortably with the second seed, meaning four teams suit up before his in Seattle.

First up is a showdown between Killer 3s and Ball Hogs, a pair of two-win teams looking to end the year on a high note. Outside of Oakley's brief appearance, the former never turned a promising roster featuring Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson into big wins. The latter, headlined by Brian Scalabrine, performed about as expected, though Silas' year-long contributions shouldn't go unnoticed.

Second is Tri State against 3's Company, a game boasting a pair of three-win teams. Jermaine O'Neal and Bonzi Wells helped Tri State stay competitive this year, but finishing games late was an issue. 3's Company was one of the more interesting stories all season long mostly thanks to the inability to get Allen Iverson on the court before his suspension.

It's up to 4-4 Power to slow the six-win 3 Headed Monsters and Lewis, the league's scoring leader. Power has done most of its damage this year because it has an MVP candidate of its own in the form of DeShawn Stevenson, though his dropping 22 points and still losing in Los Angeles doesn't bode well for his side if Lewis enters motivated to put on a show in a city he calls home.

The biggest game of the day features the flawless 8-0 Trilogy against the 4-4 Ghost Ballers. Bibby leads the league in assists and 4-point makes, though the .500 record shows well enough how his team has struggled. Trilogy, as usual, will look to bully its way to a victory underneath the basket thanks to the Kenyon Martin-Harrington tandem, not to mention the overall scoring prowess of McCants.

As host, Seattle might not match the star power of a locale like Los Angeles. But it's a purer destination purposely picked to host the playoffs—and each matchup offers the intrigue the league would have hoped going into its debut season.

For the four teams in the running, Las Vegas awaits.

Stats and information courtesy of Big3.com unless otherwise specified.