NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III: Match Card, Best Booking Decision for Each MatchAugust 19, 2017
NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III: Match Card, Best Booking Decision for Each Match
- Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
- Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami
- The Authors of Pain vs. Sanity (NXT Tag Team Championships)
- Asuka vs. Ember Moon (NXT Women's Championship)
- Bobby Roode vs. Drew McIntyre (NXT Championship)
Each NXT TakeOver event is something special because WWE only produces a handful of them each year, but there's something about the events in Brooklyn, New York, which make them stand out from the rest.
This will be the developmental brand's third special from the New York borough, and while Saturday's card isn't as star-studded as the two previous TakeOvers in Brooklyn, it has the potential to be great.
Here is a look at the final lineup, according to WWE.com:
Let's go through the card and look at the best possible booking decision for each match.
Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade 'Cien' Almas
This will be Johnny Gargano's first big match since Tommaso Ciampa turned on him at TakeOver: Chicago, and he is looking to come back strong.
Andrade Almas has formed an alliance with Zelina Vega recently, so there may be plans to push them as NXT's resident power couple.
They work well together, but management can take more time to build them up. Gargano, on the other hand, needs to regain the momentum he lost while he was out of action.
His feud with Ciampa will have to wait until both men are healthy enough to face off, so the best thing WWE can do is give Gargano a few big wins between now and then.
Almas will likely come close to winning a few times to make it interesting, but the only logical outcome to this match is Gargano having his hand raised in victory.
Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami
Hideo Itami has been put on a path to being a top heel in NXT, but he has a huge hurdle in front of him in the form of Mr. Black.
This is one of those sleeper matches that could end up stealing the show from the bouts with gold on the line, especially if they are given 15 minutes or more to work with.
Aleister Black is still undefeated in NXT, but Itami is not someone to be overlooked. His strikes have been known in the wrestling industry as being among the stiffest for years.
The best way WWE could end this match would be to have Black pick up the win to remain undefeated. He gets to keep building his reputation while Itami has a reason to fully embrace his anger as a bad guy.
The Authors of Pain vs. Sanity (NXT Tag Team Championships)
The Authors of Pain have been nothing short of dominant since winning the tag titles from DIY at TakeOver: San Antonio, but they will have their hands full with Sanity.
Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe did a great job carrying Sanity while Eric Young was taking a hiatus, and they will be even more dangerous with their leader back behind them.
This will be a hard-hitting, competitive contest, and it's one that could put both teams on the radar of those in charge of deciding who goes to the main roster.
Paul Ellering is a legendary manager, but Young and Nikki Cross may be too much for him to deal with at ringside during the match.
The Authors of Pain have had a good run with the titles, but WWE needs to capitalize on the popularity Sanity has amassed over the past few months and give Dain and Wolfe the tag belts.
It would help legitimize the stable and give them bragging rights while Young goes after the NXT title and Cross continues to chase whichever Superstar who leaves TakeOver as women's champion.
Asuka vs. Ember Moon (NXT Women's Championship)
Asuka has had one of the most incredible runs in WWE history. She has been undefeated by pinfall and submission since debuting almost two years ago, and she has bested every challenger who has tried to take her title.
WWE has put a lot of effort into making her look like the most dangerous woman in the company, so even if she loses the belt Saturday, she still has a reputation she can take with her to the main roster.
The women's division took a hard hit when the Four Horsewomen, Nia Jax, Carmella and Alexa Bliss were all sent to Raw and SmackDown Live, but Asuka helped carry it through.
Now there are several women waiting for their chances in the spotlight, and it's time they got the opportunity to step up.
Ember Moon is the most qualified Superstar to take the belt from Asuka, and having the title change happen at TakeOver: Brooklyn III would help make it a night to remember.
Bobby Roode vs. Drew McIntyre (NXT Championship)
Bobby Roode will defend the NXT title against Drew McIntyre in the main event, and this is the one championship WWE shouldn't have change hands on Saturday.
Roode has been a strong champion since winning the belt from Shinsuke Nakamura, and the smart move would be to continue pushing him as one of the brand's top stars.
McIntyre is working his way up the ladder, but it's too early to put the title on him. He needs a few more high-profile feuds before he is ready to be the face of NXT.
If history is anything to go by, Roode will get another grand entrance at TakeOver. It will be interesting to see how much effort is put into other introductions.