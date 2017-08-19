NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III: Match Card, Best Booking Decision for Each Match

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Each NXT TakeOver event is something special because WWE only produces a handful of them each year, but there's something about the events in Brooklyn, New York, which make them stand out from the rest.

This will be the developmental brand's third special from the New York borough, and while Saturday's card isn't as star-studded as the two previous TakeOvers in Brooklyn, it has the potential to be great.

Here is a look at the final lineup, according to WWE.com:

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

The Authors of Pain vs. Sanity (NXT Tag Team Championships)

Asuka vs. Ember Moon (NXT Women's Championship)

Bobby Roode vs. Drew McIntyre (NXT Championship)

Let's go through the card and look at the best possible booking decision for each match.