NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III: Match Card, Best Booking Decision for Each Match

1 of 5

This will be Johnny Gargano's first big match since Tommaso Ciampa turned on him at TakeOver: Chicago, and he is looking to come back strong.

Andrade Almas has formed an alliance with Zelina Vega recently, so there may be plans to push them as NXT's resident power couple.

They work well together, but management can take more time to build them up. Gargano, on the other hand, needs to regain the momentum he lost while he was out of action.

His feud with Ciampa will have to wait until both men are healthy enough to face off, so the best thing WWE can do is give Gargano a few big wins between now and then.

Almas will likely come close to winning a few times to make it interesting, but the only logical outcome to this match is Gargano having his hand raised in victory.