Little League World Series 2017: Saturday Schedule, TV Info and Predictions

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Friday's slate of games in the opening round of the 2017 Little League World Series was full of blowouts, including a 9-0 beatdown courtesy of the West region representative over the Northwest region side.

Let's take a quick look at yesterday's action before diving into to today's elimination games:

Friday Little League World Series Results

West defeated Northwest, 9-0

Southeast defeated Midwest, 6-0

Japan defeated Australia, 8-0

Asia-Pacific defeated Caribbean, 10-1

The Little League World Series is still in its early stages, but teams are facing win-or-go-home situations already. For some teams, like the Europe-Africa representative, they'll have their hands full against top-level teams in the tournament.

But it's important to note that games don't happen on paper, and real wins or losses are decided on the field. With that said, here's a breakdown of each of today's games and all the information you'll need to know ahead of time.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Game 9: Mexico vs. Europe-Africa, 1 p.m. (ESPN, WatchESPN)

Game 10: Mid-Atlantic vs. Great Lakes, 3 p.m. (ABC, WatchESPN)

Game 11: Australia vs. Caribbean, 6 p.m. (ESPN, WatchESPN)

Game 12: Northwest vs. Midwest, 8 p.m. (ESPN, WatchESPN)

Predictions

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The aforementioned Europe-Africa side are coming off a 12-2 loss at the hands of Canada, and things aren't looking so good heading into this afternoon's first fixture of the day.

Mexico, although coming off a 4-1 loss to Latin America, are a much stronger side than Europe-Africa. Look for Mexico to redeem themselves today and put on a show against their opponents.

For the Europe-Africa region, the Little League World Series will be a moment those kids never forget. It's just a shame that they'll exit the tournament with back-to-back blowout losses.

The Mid-Atlantic region side, Holbrook, are coming off a tough loss to New England in a 7-6 nail-biter. But they'll have their hopes up tonight as they take on the Great Lakes region representative, Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores.

Grosse Pointe did not come out confidently in the opening round of the Little League World Series, losing 5-1 to the Southwest region representative in a sub-par performance. While Holbrook did lose a heartbreaker just a matter of days ago, they'll be back with a vengeance against Grosse Pointe. Expect a tightly-contested win for Holbrook.

Australia had a tough opening round matchup against Japan, and their 8-0 loss came to no one's surprise. But heading into today's elimination match against Los Bravos de Pontezuela of the Caribbean region, they'll at least have a puncher's chance.

Los Bravos de Pontezuela were dismantled by the the Seoul West team out of the Asia-Pacific region, 10-1, but shouldn't expect to lose against the Aussies, even if they are still in shock after the beatdown they just experienced.

Australia will come out with a fighting spirit in the open innings of the game, but Los Bravos de Pontezuela will put away Australia with relative ease.

In tonight's nightcap, Walla Walla Valley of the Northwest region will take on Sioux Falls in a winner-takes-all matchup.

After losing 9-0 on Friday, Walla Walla have nothing to lose against Sioux Falls, who are coming off a 6-0 loss themselves. Look for Walla Walla to go out with a fight with a late comeback to make things interesting in the final moments of the game, but the deficit will be too much to overcome as Sioux Falls advance.