Fiji International 2017: Saturday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Wade Ormsby shot a brilliant 66 to move to 10-under par at the Fiji International on Saturday, giving him a one-shot advantage on a leaderboard dominated by Australians.

Ormsby produced a wonderful finish to his round to card a six-under score on moving day. It means he will head out with Jason Norris on Sunday, who is just one shot back after a round of 70; the next three players in the standings—James Marchesani, Scott Hend and Peter Wilson—are all from down under, too.

It means an absorbing climax will be in store at the Natadola Bay Golf Club. Here's how the race for the title is shaping up and a reminder of how the action played out on Day 3.

Leaderboard

-10: Wade Ormsby (66)

-9: Jason Norris (70)

-8: James Marchesani (67)

-7: Scott Hend (72), Peter Wilson (70), Scott Vincent (68)

-6: Stephen Leaney (70), Gavin Green (73), Daniel Pearce (73)

For the standings in full visit the European Tour website.

Saturday Recap

With a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard heading into Day 2, there was everything to play for at the halfway point of the tournament. However, few would have anticipated Ormsby leading the way after Day 3.

Especially after an unspectacular beginning to his round, as he went through the first seven holes in one-over par. But he got it together for the rest of the round, rattling in seven birdies and surging to the summit of the standings.

As we can see here courtesy of the Asian Tour Twitter account, his approach play was fantastic on Saturday:

The leader admitted he was surprised to see himself in front, especially after his disappointing start.

"It was a bit of a surprise coming up the last, I hadn't seen too many leaderboards for the day but obviously I'm very happy with it," he said, per the European Tour website. "I didn't think I would be in that position after seven holes, I was getting a bit frustrated. The putter started to get a bit hot so I started to move in the right direction."

For much of the day, Norris looked as though he was going to be in contention for the 54-hole lead, too, as he was putting together an immaculate round through 15 holes and stood on the 16th tee on 11-under par.

But it all went wrong for Norris at the par four, as he carded a triple-bogey seven to push him back down.

Some other leaders found the going tough on Saturday. As we can see courtesy of the Courier Mail's Jim Tucker, Hend, after a 66 on Friday, found trouble consistently on Day 3:

Per the PGA of Australia Twitter account, the only man in the top six on the leaderboard not from Australia is Zimbabwean Scott Vincent, who played well for his 68:

After Ormsby, the next best round of the day came from Marchesani, who came home in 30 thanks to six birdies on the back nine. With that kind of momentum at this back, he'll feel capable of chopping down the two-shot gap on what is sure to be an intriguing final day.