Jordan Howard Suffers Shoulder Injury, in Sling After Bears Loss vs. Buccaneers

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears may soon be scrambling for answers on offense after running back Jordan Howard suffered a shoulder injury.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Howard exited the Raymond James Stadium after Sunday's 29-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a sling on his right arm. Biggs also noted the second-year back was on the injury report because of his shoulder leading up to Sunday's contest.

Howard has been a revelation since he debuted for the Bears a year ago.

In 15 appearances as a rookie, the Indiana product rushed 252 times for 1,313 yards—good for 5.2 yards per carry—and six touchdowns.

According to ESPN.com's Matthew Berry, the only players since 2012 who have averaged more yards per carry on at least 250 attempts are Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles.

"For a big back, he's got some quickness," offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said, per Larry Mayer of the team's official website. "He gets through the hole quickly, especially when we block it up the right way. I think he has really good vision and I think he has really good feet for a big back."

Now a season removed from a Pro Bowl campaign, Howard struggled Sunday with seven yards on nine carries. He tallied 52 rushing yards and a touchdown in Chicago's season-opening loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Speedster Tarik Cohen, who leads the Bears with 16 catches through two games, will likely be asked to pick up the slack for Howard if the second-year stud is forced to miss time.