George Fant Suffers Knee Injury in Preseason Game vs. Vikings

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks left tackle George Fant was carted off the field during Friday's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings with a right knee injury, according to the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.

Condotta observed Fant "went down quickly with teammates signaling to trainers. An air cast was then placed on his knee and Fant was carted off with Fant receiving sympathetic fists bumps from some teammates."

Fant finished last season as Pro Football Focus' lowest-graded left tackle, but by all accounts was making big strides in training camp prior to Friday's injury.

According to ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia, head coach Pete Carroll said two weeks ago that "no Seahawk has made a bigger transformation physically" than Fant.

With Fant likely sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Seahawks will have to ponder replacement options on the blind side.

Rees Odhiambo is likely to be the next man up, but Seattle could also tinker with the idea of sliding Luke Joeckel over from left guard.