    George Fant Suffers Knee Injury in Preseason Game vs. Vikings

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2017

    Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant is taken away on an injury cart after he went down on a play against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    Seattle Seahawks left tackle George Fant was carted off the field during Friday's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings with a right knee injury, according to the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta

    Condotta observed Fant "went down quickly with teammates signaling to trainers. An air cast was then placed on his knee and Fant was carted off with Fant receiving sympathetic fists bumps from some teammates." 

    Fant finished last season as Pro Football Focus' lowest-graded left tackle, but by all accounts was making big strides in training camp prior to Friday's injury. 

    According to ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia, head coach Pete Carroll said two weeks ago that "no Seahawk has made a bigger transformation physically" than Fant. 

    With Fant likely sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Seahawks will have to ponder replacement options on the blind side.

    Rees Odhiambo is likely to be the next man up, but Seattle could also tinker with the idea of sliding Luke Joeckel over from left guard. 

