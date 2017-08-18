Manny Machado Hits 3 HR, Including Walkoff Grand Slam vs. Angels

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado flexed his muscles Friday night in a 9-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

After belting a two-run home run in the third inning and a solo shot in the fifth, Machado stepped up with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and belted a walk-off grand slam off Keynan Middleton:

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Machado joined Joey Votto and Khris Davis as the only players in Major League Baseball history to punctuate a three-home run outing with a walk-off grand slam.

Baltimore's hot corner stalwart is now slashing .367/.358/.785 with eight home runs and 28 RBI over his last 18 games, per MLB.com's Andrew Simon.

Thanks to Friday's win, which snapped a two-game losing skid, the Orioles are now two games back of the American League's final wild-card spot.

They'll attempt to cut into that deficit even more Saturday at 7:05 p.m. ET when Kevin Gausman takes the mound against Angels starter J.C. Ramirez.