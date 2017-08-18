    Manny Machado Hits 3 HR, Including Walkoff Grand Slam vs. Angels

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2017

    Teammates greet Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado (13) as he approaches home plate after hitting a game-winning grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Baltimore, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Baltimore won 9-7. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

    Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado flexed his muscles Friday night in a 9-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels

    After belting a two-run home run in the third inning and a solo shot in the fifth, Machado stepped up with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and belted a walk-off grand slam off Keynan Middleton: 

    According to ESPN Stats & Info, Machado joined Joey Votto and Khris Davis as the only players in Major League Baseball history to punctuate a three-home run outing with a walk-off grand slam. 

    Baltimore's hot corner stalwart is now slashing .367/.358/.785 with eight home runs and 28 RBI over his last 18 games, per MLB.com's Andrew Simon

    Thanks to Friday's win, which snapped a two-game losing skid, the Orioles are now two games back of the American League's final wild-card spot. 

    They'll attempt to cut into that deficit even more Saturday at 7:05 p.m. ET when Kevin Gausman takes the mound against Angels starter J.C. Ramirez. 

