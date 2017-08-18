North Carolina Completes 1st Little League World Series Perfect Game Since 2008

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

North State Little League from Greenville, North Carolina, combined to throw the first perfect game at the Little League World Series since 2008 on Friday night.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Mexico's Jesus Sauceda last achieved the feat nine years ago in a four-inning game versus Italy. All told, it was the LLWS' fifth perfect game since 1970 and "the first involving teams from the United States."

North Carolina toppled Sioux Fall Little League 6-0 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and it was Chase Anderson who tallied the win after he drew the start and tossed three clean innings.

Before he was replaced by Matthew Matthijs, Anderson recorded three strikeouts and a 73.0 strike percentage.

Matthijs looked particularly dialed in and struck out five batters in 2.2 innings while tossing 35 pitches.

Carson Hardee then came on for the final out and polished off the perfect game by striking out Leo Hueners looking.

North Carolina was also impressive at the plate as Ashton Byars and Drew Fields both cranked out two RBI. Thomas Barrett led all North State players with two hits, including a double.

The Southeast representatives will be back in action Sunday at 2 p.m. ET against Santa Margarita Little League from Rancho Santa Margarita, California.