NFL Preseason Week 2 Roundup: Lacy Still Has Everything to Prove with Seahawks

0 of 6

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The preseason is about opportunities, and seizing them. But when the opposite happens to a former star player and he fails, there can be a thunderous thud.

And thunderous thuds are mostly what Eddie Lacy has become known for recently.

The Seattle Seahawks running back had a chance to fire his shot Friday night. Lacy started for the first-team offense with Thomas Rawls out, and he mostly fizzled. Lacy was outplayed by rookie Chris Carson and San Francisco 49ers castoff Mike Davis. He's now recorded just 30 yards on 10 preseason carries, which could have Seattle leaning in Rawls' direction if he can ever stay healthy.

The Seahawks hoped Lacy could reinvent himself physically when they signed him and somehow unlock the Rookie of the Year form that's surely still inside him somewhere. But that guy might be gone forever, and Lacy could plummet to become a secondary option in the backfield at best.

Lacy's struggles Friday were offset by the rise of a young Seahawks wide receiver. And then later on more pain came for the Seahawks, but this time it wasn't from a poor performance. No, this kind of pain is worse, and it required a cart.