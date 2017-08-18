Mayweather vs. McGregor: Highlights, Reaction for Showtime 'All Access' Episode

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor has proved himself to be quite serious when it comes to training for his August 26 megafight with undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Money's training regimen has been questionable, and it does not appear that he has much respect for McGregor's skill in the ring.

If that is actually the case, it's understandable because McGregor has never had a professional boxing match. He made his reputation as a mixed martial arts champion, and he takes an 0-0 boxing record into the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas compared to Mayweather's 49-0 mark.

Showtime's All-Access series revealed more of both fighters' training tendencies for the bout in its fourth episode.

McGregor was once again in the ring, while Mayweather was quite content to have more fun and then do just a bit of training in front of the cameras.

One of the constant themes of the All-Access series has been Mayweather's insistence about talking about and showing off his money. He did that again here, boasting about the investments and businesses he will leave to his children.

He didn't get into the specifics of those businesses, other than his strip club, which he is planning to upgrade. He put in time at his strip club planning to make it "classier" and "sexier," and while he did that McGregor was in the gym and riding his bicycle in the desert.

There's little doubt that McGregor is using his time to prepare his body for a fight and improve his skills in the ring.

Mayweather did go into the gym on media day, and he hit the heavy bag and the speed bag. He did not pound the heavy bag with ripping shots, but he was more interested in delivering those blows seriously than he had in earlier training sessions.

The speed bag was another story. He made that piece of equipment sing an aria, and he did it with one hand and without looking.

After that session was over, Money stayed in the gym, but not to work out. He was advising young protege Gervonta "Tank" Davis, whom Mayweather believes will become a superstar in the sport. He was at least as interested in training Davis as he was in preparing for his own fight.

Mayweather followed that by getting on his private jet to Los Angeles so he could tape a segment with late-night TV host James Corden. Floyd wants to have fun, and even if it's mere days away from the big fight, that's just what he is going to do.

Interviewer Jim Gray sat down with Mayweather and asked him what he thought of individuals who said he only took the fight because of the $300 million he will earn. "They're f--king right," Mayweather said, as he looked straight into the camera.

Following another training session, McGregor sat down with Gray and told him his financial goals were to help his family, his girlfriend and his three-month-old son, Conor Jr.

Mayweather's financial intentions are to do the same for his family, but he comes across as much more financially motivated than McGregor. McGregor insists he will finish Mayweather inside of four rounds.

The two men will be in the ring in just over a week. McGregor is putting in the work, while Mayweather is depending on his talent.

Both are predicting decisive victories, and if it's McGregor who comes out on top, it will be one of the biggest upsets in sports history.

The Mayweather-McGregor bout will be available on Showtime pay-per-view at a cost of $89.95 ($99.95 for high definition).