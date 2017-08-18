    Minnesota Lynx Score WNBA Record 37 Straight Points vs. Indiana Fever

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2017

    ST. PAUL, MN - AUGUST 18: Plenette Pierson #22 of the Minnesota Lynx shoots the ball during the game against the Indiana Fever during the WNBA game on August 18, 2017 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Sherman/Getty Images

    The Minnesota Lynx made WNBA history Friday night by scoring 37 consecutive points against the Indiana Fever.

    The WNBA tweeted the following video of Minnesota's run, which saw it go from leading 22-9 to leading 59-9:

    Minnesota took a 68-23 lead over Indiana into halftime.

    Friday's matchup looked one-sided on paper, as Minnesota leads the league with a 21-5 record, while the Fever are 11th out of 12 teams at 9-19.

    The Lynx have won three WNBA championships, and they boast a star-studded roster led by Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles and Seimone Augustus, all of whom were key in the 37-0 run.

    Minnesota entered the night on a two-game losing streak having dropped close contests to the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm.

    The Lynx also surprisingly lost 84-82 to the Fever on Aug. 6, but they exacted revenge in a big way Friday night.

