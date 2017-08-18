Michael Beasley Says He's Tired of Not Getting Respect

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Michael Beasley is ready to bask in the Big Apple spotlight after signing a one-year deal with the New York Knicks.

Speaking to the New York Post's Marc Berman Friday, Beasley said he's tired of not getting the respect he believes his play deserves.

"I've always been the quiet, not-stand-up-for-myself-kind-of-guy," Beasley said. "Not being disrespectful. But I want my respect. For the last nine years, I've been a walking bucket, man. Anytime you want a point, I'll give you a point, no matter what the circumstances, who the player is defending me."

Beasley, 28, flew under the radar last year with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Playing 16.7 minutes per game under head coach Jason Kidd, Beasley poured in 9.4 points per game on a career-high 53.2 percent shooting from the field, including 41.9 percent from three.

Now entering his 10th NBA season, Beasley believes he'll be able to put his scoring chops to good use if he's allotted a regular role in the Knicks' rotation.

"I just need the opportunity to show that," he told Berman. "Look at my nine-year career, I've always been close to a point a minute. I've always been a walking bucket. Nobody can stop me, hasn't stopped me my last nine years. Every time I've touched the ball, the defender’s scared."

Beasley hasn't averaged more than 20 minutes per game since he was with the Miami Heat during the 2014-15 season. However, that could change in a hurry if the Knicks find a trade that's to Carmelo Anthony's liking.

In that event, a void would open up on the perimeter—and Beasley would be a prime candidate to see a bump in playing time.

Defensive concerns will always linger when it comes to the former Kansas State standout. That said, smooth scoring stylings should make him a candidate to emerge as a legitimate bench staple for head coach Jeff Hornacek.