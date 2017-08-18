NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol 2017 Results: Kyle Busch Takes 5th Win of 2017

Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Kyle Busch did it again.

The most decorated driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history, Busch added another win to his expansive resume Friday when he dominated the field at Bristol Motor Speedway to take home the checkered flag at the Food City 300.

The victory was Busch's fifth in the Xfinity Series this season and fourth in his last five starts dating back to a July 7 appearance at Kentucky. He has now won 91 Xfinity Series races for his career.

Busch's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Suarez pressed him late, but the No. 20 Toyota didn't have enough juice to push ahead into first and secure a win.

Below you can find a rundown of the race's top 10 finishers, with complete standings available at NASCAR's official website:

Kyle Busch Daniel Suarez Elliott Sadler Ty Dillon Justin Allgaier Brennan Poole Daniel Hemric Austin Dillon Joey Logano Cole Custer

As was the case in three of his last four Xfinity Series wins, Busch started on the pole after coming out on top in the afternoon's qualifying session.

That status allowed Busch to pace the pack over the first 85 laps and take home a Stage 1 win, which came after some early jockeying for first-place position with Justin Allgaier.

Nascar on NBC documented Busch's triumphant close to the frame:

Stage 2, though, was far dicier for the No. 18.

Although Busch appeared primed to start the race's second stanza in a cozy spot up front, a penalty for speeding on pit road sent him tumbling down to 19th.

Cramped in the middle of the pack at that point, Busch didn't have much room to maneuver.

But thanks to some gutsy three-wide passes and a car that was the class of the field Friday night, Busch chipped away and nestled himself back into the No. 1 position to claim a Stage 2 win.

NASCAR scribe Jeff Gluck provided a GIF to sum up Busch's excellence:

The third stage was a bit less dramatic for Busch, but Suarez put up an admirable fight before the No. 18 ran away from his teammate following a final restart with eight laps remaining.

Busch will aim to cap off his weekend with a Bristol double after he qualified 18th for Saturday's Monster Energy Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.