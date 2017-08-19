    Fantasy Football 2017: Dynasty Draft Rankings, Keeper Advice and Team Names

    Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys has more value in a dynasty league than he does in a standard fantasy football league.
    Fantasy football players who are playing in dynasty or keeper leagues are serious about their business.

    While players who are involved in year-to-year leagues that start with a fantasy draft or play on a daily basis also care quite a bit about their game, dynasty and keeper league owners often have more resemblance to NFL general managers.

    That's because they are building a team for the long run. In a dynasty league, an owner may keep eight of the 10 players on his roster every year. A keeper league follows the same principle, but fewer players remain under control. Perhaps four or five, depending on the rules of the individual keeper league.

    Those who get involved in either keeper or dynasty leagues must do so with a dependable group of team owners. Owners must be reasonably confident that their fellow fantasy players are not going to lose their enthusiasm and will remain with their league for five years or longer.

    Here's a look at our top eight players for dynasty leagues at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. 

    You will notice that top older players are often ignored in dynasty leagues. That's because a great quarterback like 40-year-old Tom Brady could retire at any point, despite his statements that he will play until 45.

    Aaron Rodgers ranks at the top of dynasty league quarterbacks.
    Aaron Rodgers ranks at the top of dynasty league quarterbacks.Mike Roemer/Associated Press

                

    Quarterbacks

    1. Aaron Rodgers
    2. Andrew Luck
    3. Dak Prescott
    4. Derek Carr
    5. Jameis Winston
    6. Marcus Mariota
    7. Russell Wilson
    8. Kirk Cousins

    Running backs

    1. Ezekiel Elliott
    2. Le'Veon Bell
    3. David Johnson
    4. Devonta Freeman
    5. Todd Gurley
    6. Melvin Gordon
    7. Leonard Fournette
    8. Jordan Howard

    Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown are two of the dominant dynasty wide receivers.
    Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown are two of the dominant dynasty wide receivers.Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    Wide receivers

    1. Odell Beckham Jr
    2. Mike Evans
    3. Antonio Brown
    4. Julio Jones
    5. T.Y. Hilton
    6. Amari Cooper
    7. Michael Thomas
    8. Brandin Cooks

    Tight ends

    1. Jordan Reed
    2. Hunter Henry
    3. Rob Gronkowski
    4. Travis Kelce
    5. O.J. Howard
    6. Zach Ertz
    7. Tyler Eifert
    8. Eric Ebron

             

    While having talented and youthful players is the key in a dynasty league, keeper league owners don't have to be as concerned with a player's longevity.

    While Gronkowski may not have the same longevity to his career as Reed at this point, he may be better for the next year or two. In a keeper league, we recommend going more for the more talented player with age being less of a factor.

    Youth can be decisive if the skill factors with an older player are equal, but go with the more talented player even if he is two or three years older in a keeper league.

    Brady will be a bigger factor in the keeper league, because an owner can also draft a younger No. 2 quarterback.

             

    Team Names

    Just as owners will keep the fantasy players on their roster for several years, owners will most likely keep their team's name for year after year. So, come up with good names that you're not going to get sick of in Year 2 or Year 3.

    Here's a look at eight team names you use in your dynasty or keeper league.

    Rodgers and His Neighborhood
    Gurley of Your Dreams
    Derek's Dominoes
    Bell's Ringers
    Devonta Be Alone
    Melvin and the Blue Notes
    Kirk's Cousins
    Ertz So Good 

