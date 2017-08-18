Wyndham Championship 2017: Ryan Armour, Webb Simpson Share 2nd-Round Lead

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Ryan Armour and Webb Simpson finished Friday's second round of the 2017 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, tied for first place at 13-under.

Armour enjoyed the round of the day by firing a nine-under 61, while Simpson supplemented his excellent first round with a six-under 64 on Friday.

Here is a look at the top of the leaderboard through two rounds:

With the weekend left to play, 11 golfers are within four shots of the lead shared by Armour and Simpson.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

