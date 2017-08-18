    NASCAR at Bristol 2017 Qualifying Results: Erik Jones Captures 1st Career Pole

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2017

    Erik Jones (77) makes his way around the track during qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Bristol, Tenn. Jones will start on the pole for Saturday's race. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    Rookie Erik Jones captured the first pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career Friday by topping qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

    The 21-year-old beat out Kyle Larson for the No. 1 spot, and he will lead the field for Saturday's Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

    Here is a look at the entire starting lineup and their qualifying times, courtesy of NASCAR.com:

    1. Erik Jones: 14.981

    2. Kyle Larson: 14.984

    3. Kasey Kahne: 15.005

    4. Chase Elliott: 15.031

    5. Matt Kenseth: 15.042

    6. Martin Truex Jr.: 15.046

    7. Denny Hamlin: 15.062

    8. Joey Logano: 15.108

    9. Clint Bowyer: 15.117

    10. Ryan Blaney: 15.126

    11. Jamie McMurray: 15.225

    12. Daniel Suarez: 15.244

    13. Ryan Newman: 15.100

    14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 15.108

    15. Chris Buescher: 15.120

    16. Austin Dillon: 15.121

    17. Brad Keselowski: 15.133

    18. Kyle Busch: 15.143

    19. David Ragan: 15.146

    20. Trevor Bayne: 15.179

    21. Jimmie Johnson: 15.181

    22. Ty Dillon: 15.230

    23. AJ Allmendinger: 15.337

    24. Danica Patrick: 15.403

    25. Kurt Busch: 15.194

    26. Michael McDowell: 15.212

    27. Paul Menard: 15.255

    28. Aric Almirola: 15.255

    29. Kevin Harvick: 15.259

    30. JJ Yeley: 15.282

    31. Dale Earnhardt Jr.15.287

    32. Cole Whitt: 15.329

    33. Landon Cassill: 15.376

    34. Matt DiBenedetto: 15.406

    35. Corey LaJoie: 15.453

    36. BJ McLeod: 15.503

    37. Gray Gaulding: 15.531

    38. Jeffrey Earnhardt: 15.554

    39. Reed Sorenson: 15.623

    40. Joey Gase: 15.777

    Following his impressive showing, Jones expressed a great deal of satisfaction with his car and his chances heading toward Saturday's race, as seen in this video from NASCAR on NBC:

    The top 16 drivers in the standings qualify for the playoffs, and Jones is 19th currently.

    Since he trails 16th-place Matt Kenseth by 130 points, he will likely need a win in order to get himself inside the top 16.

    Jones has been on a roll as of late, and he is coming off his best career Cup Series finish as he came in third last week at Michigan.

    Several drivers in need of a win to either solidify their playoff spot or ascend to one qualified inside the top 10 as well, including Chase Elliott, Kenseth, Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer.

    Dale Earnhardt Jr. also needs a victory to end his final NASCAR Cup Series season with a championship opportunity, but as seen in this tweet from NASCAR's official Twitter account, he struggled Friday:

    Among those who also had a difficult time in qualifying was Kyle Busch, who failed to reach the final stage and settled for 18th.

    The former Cup Series champion struggled with his handling during his second-round run:

    Busch's poor run was surprising considering his five wins at Bristol are tied for the most among active drivers with his brother, Kurt Busch.

    Jimmie Johnson won at Bristol earlier this season, and he will also be forced to work his way through the field after qualifying 21st.

    With just three races remaining before the playoffs start, there are few opportunities for drivers to punch their ticket into the Chase.

    Bristol could be ripe for the picking due to its wild and unpredictable nature, and Jones has put himself in better position than anyone else to clinch a valuable playoff spot.

    Related

      Featured logo
      Featured

      X-Factors Who Can Make or Break Their Team

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      B/R NBA Redraft: Full Results and Awards

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Cancer Just a Setback for High School RB

      Tully Corcoran
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Meet the Yankees' Homegrown, Flamethrowing Ace

      Danny Knobler
      via Bleacher Report