Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman WWE SummerSlam Preview

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday night at WWE SummerSlam, the four most dominant forces in WWE will clash for the right to call themselves "champion," as Brock Lesnar defends his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a hotly anticipated Fatal 4-Way match.

The Superstars have spent the last month intertwined in an intensifying rivalry that will culminate in what is sure to be a wild, chaotic war at the second most significant pay-per-view presentation of WWE's calendar year.

Ahead of the epic encounter, find out the backstory of the match and all of the last-minute details, including current odds for the match, per OddsShark.com.

When

Sunday, August 20

Where

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

The Odds

Brock Lesnar wins the Fatal 4-Way (-320)

The Field (+240)

The Backstory

Since Great Balls of Fire, Reigns, Strowman and Samoa Joe have been intricately involved in the Universal Championship picture.

At that June 9 pay-per-view, Joe came within seconds of defeating Lesnar to capture the title. Earlier in the show, Strowman defeated Reigns in an Ambulance match but found himself in a car wreck that threatened his career.

The Monster Among Men returned during a match between Reigns and Joe, costing The Big Dog the match.

With tension between the three mounting, and a No. 1 contender for Lesnar's coveted prize needed, Raw general manager Kurt Angle made the controversial decision to book a Fatal 4-Way match for SummerSlam.

Reigns scored the first major victory on the road to the event, defeating Strowman and Joe in a Triple Threat match when he pinned The Destroyer. A week later, during the Last Man Standing match between Reigns and Strowman, Joe gained a measure of revenge by choking his opponent out and allowing the big man to score yet another controversial win.

Just days before their showdown, Reigns exploded across the ring and wiped out Joe. From there, he ate a big powerslam by Strowman, who then came face-to-face with Lesnar. The tease of an impending showdown between the Superstars was interrupted by security and fellow Superstars.

A huge brawl closed out the show, leaving fans wanting more from the Superstars.

The Match

The main event of this year's SummerSlam, it is safe to say, will not be the one-sided destruction fans have come to expect in recent years.

The likelihood that Lesnar bowls over all three competitors en route to a squash win is low.

Lower than the likelihood that Joe actually leaves Brooklyn with the title. Unfortunately.

Reigns has been one of the most consistently great main event workers on the roster in 2017. His matches with Strowman have been nothing short of phenomenal, and his work with Joe has been a great deal of fun.

The three full-time Superstars will bring awe-inspiring high-spots and dramatic near-falls to the table, keeping with the main event style fans have been exposed to since Reigns emerged as the next franchise star.

The wild card will be Lesnar and his involvement in the match.

In 2015, The Beast Incarnate battled John Cena and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. He took a big table bump at one point, essentially taking him out of the match and allowing Cena and Rollins to carry the bulk of the bout.

Do not be surprised to see that happen Sunday night, putting the emphasis on his opponents and setting him up for an explosive comeback late in the bout.

Prediction

The announcement by Paul Heyman during the lead-in to Sunday's main event in which he suggested Lesnar will leave WWE if he loses the unfair Fatal 4-Way match all but tipped the company's hat to the potential outcome.

It would not be surprising in the least to see Reigns go over or for Strowman to cap off his rapid ascent up the ranks Sunday night.

With that said, there is still mileage in this current Lesnar title reign, and the fact the Raw brand has a No Mercy pay-per-view event in Los Angeles would seem to point to The Beast retaining and lending star power to the event in Staples Center.

Expect his opponents to bring the work rate but Lesnar to obliterate someone en route to another impressive victory as he strengthens his argument to the title of "Greatest Superstar in SummerSlam History."