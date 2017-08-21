    Fantasy Football 2017: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty Advice

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2017

    The hype surrounding wide receiver Corey Coleman has fizzled after a quiet rookie season.
    The hype surrounding wide receiver Corey Coleman has fizzled after a quiet rookie season.Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Fantasy football owners have more choices to make than ever.

    This goes beyond the obvious decisions of which players to pick. Before even entering the draft room, gamers have an array of league formats and scoring systems. Most people still take the path of least resistance by creating standard snake drafts, and that's just fine.

    More participants, however, are traversing to the great beyond. Point-per-reception leagues have evolved from a fringe feature to the mainstream. With the industry rising in appeal, it's easier than ever to find a group of committed guys and gals to form a dynasty league.

    PPR gamers can't abide by the traditional rankings, and dynasty managers must alter their strategy to ensure short- and long-term success. Here are some PPR rankings and dynasty tips to build a strong foundation.

    And for those still stuck on the initial, least consequential choice of naming the fantasy squad, let's start with some suggestions. 

           

    Team Names

    • Benn the Knee
    • Flowers for Agholor
    • Little Red Fournette
    • Rudolph the Red-Zone Reindeer
    • Dak to the Future
    • Wentz Upon a Time
    • Hooked on a Thielen
    • A Van Down By the Rivers
    • Stairway to Evans
    • The Goulden Corral

    Miami Dolphins. Minnesota Vikings. Or even the favorite team of Moe Szyslak (from The Simpsons fame), the Atlanta Falcons. These are some NFL team names.

    Oh, you wanted names for your fantasy squad? Well in that case, definitely don't pick an existing NFL moniker. Beyond that, it's your team. Name it what you want.  

             

    PPR Rankings (Redraft)

    1. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
    2. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
    3. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
    4. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
    5. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
    6. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills
    7. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
    8. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    9. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers
    10. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
    11. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
    12. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans
    13. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
    14. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
    15. Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins
    16. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
    17. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys
    18. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
    19. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
    20. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
    21. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
    22. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos
    23. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
    24. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots
    25. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
    26. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
    27. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans
    28. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
    29. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
    30. Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington
    31. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
    32. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns
    33. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders
    34. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
    35. Allen Robinson, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
    36. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
    37. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
    38. Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers
    39. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
    40. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions
    41. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers
    42. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
    43. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders
    44. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins
    45. Danny Woodhead, RB, Baltimore Ravens
    46. Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers
    47. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
    48. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
    49. Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets
    50. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

             

    Biggest PPR Riser: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

    Christian McCaffrey is especially valuable in PPR formats.
    Christian McCaffrey is especially valuable in PPR formats.Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    The later the draft date, the tougher it will be to snag Christian McCaffrey at a reasonable price. 

    Fantasy managers enter every preseason reminding themselves not to get carried away over exhibition buzz. This year, McCaffrey is the incoming star to wipe away all sensibility with dazzling game film.

    Take a look at the rookie running back's Week 2 preseason highlights, courtesy of the NFL:

    Fans and fantasy fiends aren't the only ones impressed. Per ESPN.com's David Newton, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera discussed his excitement watching the versatile newcomer.

    "You always hold your breath when he's got the football," Rivera said, "especially when he's got space."

    McCaffrey, who set the NCAA's single-season record for all-purpose yards (with 3,601) in 2015, has the makings of a PPR stud. He's the perfect backfield complement to Jonathan Stewart, who registered just eight catches last year and hasn't played more than 13 games in a season since 2011.

    The neophyte should at least play a major role as a pass-catching back, but don't be surprised when he eats into the veteran's carries as well.

    Don't overpay in standard formats, as Stewart and Cam Newton likely won't leave him many red-zone rushing opportunities. In a PPR league, take the plunge late in the third round or early in the fourth. There's an increasingly probable chance he won't last that long.

            

    Dynasty Advice 

    Target Young, Post-Hype Players

    Will Fuller is a worthwhile dynasty investment who could come at a discount because of a broken collarbone.
    Will Fuller is a worthwhile dynasty investment who could come at a discount because of a broken collarbone.Bob Levey/Getty Images

    It happens every year. Following underwhelming rookie and sophomore campaigns, formerly hyped talent falls by the wayside. The next batch of neophytes absorb all the buzz, starting the cycle anew.

    Yahoo Sports has trendy wide-receiver sleepers Zay Jones (No. 143) and Kenny Golladay (No. 162) ranked higher than Breshad Perriman (No. 165), Will Fuller (No. 174) and Kevin White (No. 179), a highly popular trio with health hazards. While Perriman and White will try to stay on the field, Fuller will miss part of the season with a broken collarbone

    Fuller teased drafters last year by opening his career with a pair of 100-yard outings, but he has the skills to make a major downfield impact alongside DeAndre Hopkins. Although investors may need to wait another year for a breakout, the Houston Texas drafting of DeShaun Watson boosted the 23-year-old wideout's long-term value.

    Corey Coleman (No. 121) is given more short-term respect despite recording 33 catches in 10 rookie games. Yet that's still selling his ceiling short, especially from a dynasty standpoint. According to PlayerProfiler.com, last year's No. 15 pick received a 22.6 percent target share when on the field, and now receptions leader Terrelle Pryor is now out of the picture.

    Cleveland should give Coleman every chance to succeed, and he will likely be far easier to attain in dynasty formats than rookie receiver Corey Davis, whose unknown mystique will entice managers to overpay.

             

    Balance Upside Picks with Consistent Performers

    Matthew Stafford isn't the most exciting dynasty quarterback target, but he's reliable and in his prime.
    Matthew Stafford isn't the most exciting dynasty quarterback target, but he's reliable and in his prime.Leon Halip/Getty Images

    While chasing high-ceiling talent, be sure not to go overboard. Don't be the dynasty manager who, blinded by potential, has spent the past decade overseeing a never-ending rebuild. Get some steady, boring contributors to support the lottery tickets.

    This especially applies to gamers starting from scratch. Anyone who wants Dak Prescott or Carson Wentz will likely have to pay a premium for the second-year quarterbacks. The shrewd drafter will see if Kirk Cousins or Matthew Stafford, a pair of 29-year-old passers in their prime, slip instead.

    Stafford won't headline a juggernaut, but he will dutifully play his role. Once perceived as an injury liability, the Detroit Lions signal-caller has not missed a game since 2010. He has exceeded 4,250 passing yards in each of the past six seasons.

    As a result, as noted by Bleacher Report's Matt Camp, he joins Drew Brees and Russell Wilson as the only quarterbacks with an active five-year streak of top-15 position finishes in fantasy. Even though his peak is limited in a methodical passing offense that rarely stretched the field, not every selection should have a wide range of outcomes.

    Pounce on steady contributors like C.J. Anderson, Michael Crabtree and Kyle Rudolph, who may slip in drafts or cost less in a trade. There will be plenty of opportunities to find the next star through the waiver wire and annual rookie drafts. It often pays to simply take the best value on the table.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Goodell Close to Extension Through 2024

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Monday Morning Digest: Quarterback Fear Factor

      Mike Tanier
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      O'Brien Thinks J.J. Watt Will Be Better Than Before

      Michael David Smith
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Anquan Boldin Retires After 14-Year NFL Career

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report