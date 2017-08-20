Fantasy Football 2017: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Projections and Top Team Names

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The first Sunday of the 2017 NFL season is Sept. 10, and fantasy football drafts are in full swing.

It should be an interesting season, both in reality and fantasy. As far as the latter goes, numerous players projected to go in the first round could have monster statistical seasons. On paper, it doesn't seem like many players (if any) will bust.

Here's a look at the first round of a standard mock draft, conducted on Yahoo Sports, alongside the site's fantasy projections for each player.

1st-Round Mock Draft and Projections

1. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson: 258.53 points

2. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell: 254.47 points

3. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown: 201.30 points

4. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.: 195.6 points

5. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones: 209.94 points

6. Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green: 190.5 points

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans: 186.45 points

8. Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy: 199.31 points

9. Atlanta Falcons RB Devonta Freeman: 199.02 points

10. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon: 199.42 points

11. Miami Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi: 208.99 points

12. Chicago Bears RB Jordan Howard: 195.14 points (writer selection)

2 Observations

1. McCoy to 8th

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was the third pick off the board in many drafts, but after he received a six-game suspension, the second-year player has dropped out of the first round entirely (he went 17th overall here).

The question is how the rest of the round will shake out, and from the looks of this mock, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy isn't going to take his place in the top three.

Five wideouts took spots three through seven before McCoy went eighth overall. If you're a fantasy player who values running backs over all other positions, then this could be a good sign, as you could draft the third-best running back in the league in the middle of the first round.

2. Running Back to Wide Receiver to Running Back

The top two choices have been clear throughout the entire preseason: Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell.

Then the run on wide receivers started, with five being taken off the board. McCoy went eighth before five straight running backs were selected, ending with Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette.

The tier system is pretty clear here: Players value the top two running backs more than the wideouts, but the elite wideout tier is large this year.

The most interesting thing occurred at the end of the first round with the run of five running backs. Depth at the position is a question mark this year, so if people aren't comfortable taking a flier on a boom-or-bust pick a little later on, then picking a runner in the first or second round is vital.

Top 5 Team Names

Doyle Rules (USA Today)

If you love Adam Sandler's mid-to-late 1990s films, then you'll love "Doyle Rules," which is an homage to the famous "O'Doyle rules!" line from Billy Madison.

In the event you want to properly use this name, you need to grab Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle to make it happen. He should be available near the end of drafts.

Little Red Fournette (USA Today)

This is a no-brainer for any Prince fans, especially if they happen to be a Jaguars fan, an LSU fan or a Fournette fan after drafting him in fantasy.

The struggle is real if you're trying to come up with a second team name with a Prince reference. The best I could come up with is "McCaffrey Beret," which I do not recommend using because it is awful.

Abdullah Oblongata (Athlon Sports)

This one is good for any Detroit Lions fans or neurologists given its reference to the medulla oblongata.

Running back Ameer Abdullah could be a draft-day steal. Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com believes the running back will rush for 1,000 yards if he stays healthy for all 16 games.

He also noted Abdullah "has looked sharp throughout training camp and appears to have retained the speed and agility that made him an intriguing back before his foot injury."

If that happens, then Abdullah will be a sharp pick.

Le'Veon on a Prayer (Athlon Sports) and Highway to Bell (Athlon Sports)

Last year, my fantasy team consisted of Johnson, Bell and a host of inconsistent fantasy performers. Therefore, success hinged on the fantastic seasons of Johnson and Bell, which worked out well for most of the year until they both got stuck in tough matchups during the same week, leading to a playoff loss.

Therefore, these names feel particularly appropriate because I was living on a prayer that Bell would continue to churn out ridiculous stat lines every week and all roads to fantasy success led to Johnson and Bell.

Both those points will be the case for many fantasy players this year.