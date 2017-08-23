Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Expert Picks for the Megafight

1 of 9

Jeremy Botter: Anyone who says anything other than Floyd Mayweather here is either a) really hoping that underdog betting slip cashes or b) part of Conor McGregor's immediate family or training camp. Because, look, anything can happen in a fist fight, blah blah blah. But this is perhaps the greatest defensive boxer of all time—someone who is basically unhittable even by top-tier boxers—and he is facing a person literally making their boxing debut. Not just his pro debut. His debut, period. Unless Mayweather spaces mentally and gets caught (he won't), this is a cakewalk. Mayweather by TKO, likely by Round 7.

Chad Dundas: I still think the only reasonable pick here is Mayweather by unanimous decision, though I’m coming around to the idea that McGregor may have his moments. If Conor’s southpaw power can be the game-changer in boxing it is in MMA, we might have a fight on our hands.

Lyle Fitzsimmons: Could the impossible happen? Yes. Will it happen? No. Though McGregor is the bigger, stronger and younger man, the chasm in boxing ability between he and Mayweather is simply too wide. The Notorious One may provide a spark or two early, but his inability to land cleanly while taking too many shots in return will ultimately be a deciding factor. Money grinds him down and gets the stoppage around the fight’s midway point—call it Round 6.

Kevin McRae: Lots of people with a vested financial interest in this fight are trying to convince you that somehow an MMA fighter with zero boxing rounds under his belt could be even competitive against one of the best technical fighters of all time. Don’t believe them. Mayweather wins this fight by an Andre Berto-like (Conor loses every round) unanimous decision.

Jonathan Snowden: Mayweather was the best boxer in the world for a decade. McGregor has never had a boxing match. And, while the UFC star has preternatural gifts, the experience deficit will be too much to overcome. Mayweather, TKO, Round 8.