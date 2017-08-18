Little League World Series 2017: Friday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The 2017 Little League World Series rolled on Friday with the second set of opening-round games from Volunteer Stadium and Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Teams from the New England (Fairfield American LL; Connecticut) and Southwest (Lufkin LL; Texas) regions advanced in the United States bracket Thursday. They were joined by International clubs from Latin America (Venezuela) and Canada in Round 2 on the winners' side.

Let's check out the complete group of games for Day 2 of the 71st edition of the LLWS, which will be updated through the conclusion of play. That's followed by a recap of the action. All statistics are courtesy of the tournament's official website.

Friday (Aug. 18) Schedule

United States

Northwest (Walla Walla Valley LL; Washington) 0

West (Santa Margarita LL; California) 9

Southeast (North State LL; North Carolina)

Midwest (Sioux Falls LL; South Dakota) – 8 p.m. ET

International

Australia (Hills Little League; Sydney) 0

Japan (Tokyo Kitasuna LL; Tokyo) 8

Asia-Pacific (West Seoul Little League; South Korea)

Caribbean (Los Bravos de Pontezuela LL; Dominican Republic) – 8 p.m. ET

West 9, Northwest 0

Bobby Gray and Bryan Ramirez combined to throw a one-hit shutout, and Gray's twin brother, Joey Gray, hit a grand slam as California cruised to a memorable victory over Washington.

Gray allowed a hit to Andrew Hall with one out in the sixth inning to break up a potential no-hitter. The starter for Santa Margarita LL would have been forced to leave the mound regardless of the outcome against Hall due to his pitch count. Ramirez came on to secure the final two outs and the win.

Joey Gray drove home five of the team's nine runs. Drew Rutter also enjoyed a strong day at the plate with two hits and a walk, scoring all three times he reached base. Mason Kellerman, Matt Haddad and Garrett Strenger each tallied an RBI for the West.

Caiden Thomsen struck out six batters across four innings for Walla Walla Valley LL, but he just couldn't keep the deep California offense at bay, allowing eight runs in the contest.

Japan 8, Australia 0

Japan scored at least one run in all five of its at-bats, highlighted by a four-run fifth frame to put the game out of reach, to begin its tournament journey on a winning note against Australia.

Eight different members of the Tokyo Kitasuna LL roster recorded a hit, led by Keitaro Miyahara. The leadoff hitter picked up three hits, including a pair of doubles, to set the table for a well-balanced Japanese lineup. Seiya Arai added two hits, while Daisuke Hashimoto crossed the plate twice.

Tsubasa Tomii started for Japan and twirled three scoreless innings before giving way to the bullpen. Riku Goto, Ryuto Konno and Keitaro Miyahara allowed just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts across the last three innings.

Ethan Treble and Liam Padovan were the only Australian batters to post a hit against the Japanese staff.