Tyrod Taylor Expected to Be Bills' Starting QB, Sean McDermott Says

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Friday that he expects Tyrod Taylor to be his starting quarterback come Week 1 of the regular season.

According to ESPN.com's Mike Rodak, "McDermott, in general, is giving Taylor a vote of confidence" following Thursday's 20-16 preseason loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.