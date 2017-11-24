Jalen Ramsey Says He Won't Play vs. Cardinals Due to Hand Injury

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey said Friday he'll miss Sunday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium due to a hand injury.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com provided the update from Ramsey, who suffered the injury during Friday's practice session. He's listed as questionable for the contest.

After being drafted No. 5 overall in 2016, Ramsey has emerged as a standout defender for the Jaguars. He leads the team with 14 passes defensed and is third on the team with two interceptions.

The Jaguars spent big money in the offseason to sign A.J. Bouye from the Houston Texans to boost their secondary. His presence on the field opposite Ramsey has helped Jacksonville's defense rank first in the NFL in both scoring defense (14.1 points) and yards allowed per game(275.6).

That defensive boost has led to the Jaguars climbing atop the AFC South standings and chasing their first playoff berth since 2007.

Losing Ramsey significantly weakens Jacksonville's entire defense. Tyler Patmon, who spent last season as a practice squad player for three different teams, will likely take over as the primary cornerback on the left side for the time being.