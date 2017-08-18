Derek Jeter, Wife Hannah Celebrate Birth of Daughter Bella Raine

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, welcomed their first child on Thursday.

News of Bella Raine Jeter's birth was tweeted out by The Players' Tribune Twitter account:

The couple announced Hannah's pregnancy in February in an article she contributed to The Players' Tribune.

Jeter has not been slowed down by retirement. The 43-year-old married in 2016 and he is currently part of a group that is reportedly nearing a deal to purchase the Miami Marlins from Jeffrey Loria, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.