Jinder Mahal Workout Video Posted Before SummerSlam Match vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Just two days before SummerSlam in Brooklyn, New York, WWE released video Friday of WWE champion Jinder Mahal working out in preparation for the event.

As seen in this video, Mahal put himself through an intense workout ahead of his clash with No. 1 contender Shinsuke Nakamura:

The Modern Day Maharaja has transformed his body significantly since his first stint with the company, which lasted until 2014.

Mahal returned to the fold last year, and in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history, he defeated Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash in May.

In addition to being one of WWE's most physically impressive Superstars, he has helped WWE appeal to the substantial Indian market due to his heritage.

However, reviews regarding his run as champion have been mixed due to concerns about his in-ring work and ability to cut quality promos.

Nakamura is one of the most universally beloved stars in the business, and the Barclays Center faithful figure to be firmly behind him when he challenges Mahal on Sunday.

