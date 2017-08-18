    Rich Rodriguez Sued by Former Agency for Alleged Breach of Contract

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2017

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 26: Head coach Rich Rodriguez of the University of Arizona Wildcats speaks to the media during PAC12 Media Days on July 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
    Leon Bennett/Getty Images

    Rich Rodriguez's former representative, Creative Arts Agency, filed a lawsuit against him for breach of contract Wednesday and is seeking $230,250. 

    According to ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura, CAA alleges that Rodriguez agreed to an oral contract in 2011, and that the agency negotiated his contracts to become head football coach at the University of Arizona and an analyst at CBS Sports Network.

    The suit alleges Rodriguez was supposed to pay CAA four percent of his Arizona deal and 10 percent of his CBS Sports Network contract.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

