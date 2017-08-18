Rich Rodriguez Sued by Former Agency for Alleged Breach of Contract

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Rich Rodriguez's former representative, Creative Arts Agency, filed a lawsuit against him for breach of contract Wednesday and is seeking $230,250.

According to ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura, CAA alleges that Rodriguez agreed to an oral contract in 2011, and that the agency negotiated his contracts to become head football coach at the University of Arizona and an analyst at CBS Sports Network.

The suit alleges Rodriguez was supposed to pay CAA four percent of his Arizona deal and 10 percent of his CBS Sports Network contract.

