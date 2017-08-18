Paul Pierce's Number to Be Retired by Celtics in Ceremony During Game vs. Cavs

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce will have his iconic No. 34 retired by the NBA franchise during a ceremony Feb. 11 when the Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.

The Celtics shared the news Friday on social media:

