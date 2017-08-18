    Paul Pierce's Number to Be Retired by Celtics in Ceremony During Game vs. Cavs

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2017

    BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 5: Paul Pierce #34 of the LA Clippers kisses the leprechaun after the game against the Boston Celtics on February 5, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce will have his iconic No. 34 retired by the NBA franchise during a ceremony Feb. 11 when the Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. 

    The Celtics shared the news Friday on social media:

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

