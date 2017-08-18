Paul Pierce's Number to Be Retired by Celtics in Ceremony During Game vs. Cavs

Paul Pierce's Number to Be Retired by Celtics in Ceremony During Game vs. CavsAugust 18, 2017
Brian Babineau/Getty Images
Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce will have his iconic No. 34 retired by the NBA franchise during a ceremony Feb. 11 when the Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.
The Celtics shared the news Friday on social media:
Boston Celtics @celtics
3️⃣4️⃣ #ForeverACeltic https://t.co/F13jHTL7Ut2017-8-18 19:00:19
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.