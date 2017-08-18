Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He Has 'Never Heard Of' LaVar Ball, Doesn't Know Him

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Continuing his war of words with LaVar Ball, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal dissed the outspoken father of Lonzo Ball.

In a video from TMZ Sports, O'Neal said he doesn't "know who that is" when asked about his back-and-forth feud with Ball (warning: NSFW language):

O'Neal and Ball have been trading barbs for the past few months. It started in May when the former NBA MVP called out the founder of the Big Baller Brand on Twitter for the price of the brand's shoes.

Ball remained surprisingly reserved about O'Neal's diss for some time before saying in July he and his son, LaMelo Ball, would "kill" O'Neal and his son, Shareef O'Neal, in a game of two-on-two basketball.

On July 28, O'Neal went back to his days as a rapper with a diss track of Ball, calling him out for "averaging 2 points riding the pine" while playing college basketball at Washington State. Ball fired back by telling Sam Gordon of Overtime that O'Neal "gotta put my name in whatever he doing, elsewise everybody forget about" him.

Based on the history between these two, as well as Ball's need to get the last word, we will likely hear more between these two very soon.