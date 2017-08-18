Breaking Down WWE's Most Controversial, Shocking Stories for the Week of Aug. 18

3 of 4

WWE's outdated theme of patriotism—one that triple-headlined its last pay-per-view—took an ugly and uncomfortable turn Tuesday on SmackDown Live as otherwise rising heel Jinder Mahal was put in a position to be booed for celebrating his culture.

Mahal rolled out Indian dancers and drummers for an impressive cultural dance routine, and followed up with the singing of India's national anthem all in honor of Indian Independence Day.

Right on cue, and at the height of racial tensions just days after the protests in Charlottesville, every inkling of cultural appropriation was booed vociferously by the WWE live audience in Providence, R.I.

This is a very complicated issue as WWE is partly to blame for positioning one of its top heels to celebrate in an antagonizing way that was designed to draw heat. Still, WWE fans have had a well-documented history of cheering and booing who and what they please in the modern era. Top babyfaces Roman Reigns and John Cena being two of many examples.

A similar celebration for Mahal occurred in Dayton, OH and was received positively.

In the end, it all comes back to WWE's proclivity to put America on a pedestal at the expense of other cultures and ethnicities.

It should be noted that WWE deserves praise for one of its the more diverse pay-per-views of the year. Still, many fans have spent this week freaking out that names like Charlotte, The Miz, Becky Lynch and Chad Gable were left off this card. Only in the WWE Universe can so many Caucasians be considered disenfranchised when left off a single pay-per-view, but these are the problems created when WWE adopts such anti-foreigner overtones.

I'm not worried about who got left off the card for SummerSlam 2017, I just see this as a much-needed opportunity for people of color such as Naomi, Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura. Mahal and Nakamura are set to compete in the first WWE Championship match between two Asian WWE Superstars, which is an impressive step forward in the diversity department for WWE.

Still, WWE has a long way to go in presenting a product that doesn't come off like tasteless jingoism.