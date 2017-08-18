Breaking Down WWE's Most Controversial, Shocking Stories for the Week of Aug. 18August 18, 2017
Breaking Down WWE's Most Controversial, Shocking Stories for the Week of Aug. 18
This week's installment of controversial and shocking stories is dedicated to Ric Flair, who continues to battle multiple internal ailments in what is shaping up to be a fight for his life.
Though Flair's iconic character was inspired by those who came before him, nobody has inspired more modern-day heels and personas in pro wrestling and pop culture than The Nature Boy.
If Flair is the resilient fighter he has been his whole life, death won't have a chance in the squared circle against Naitch.
Ric Flair Reportedly in Critical Condition
In a tumultuous week leading up to one of WWE's biggest pay-per-views of the year, conflicting reports have poured in regarding Ric Flair's health. All that is really known is The Nature Boy is in a fight for his life, as his manager and pro wrestling colleagues have been urging fans to pray for Flair.
Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline reported the 16-time world champion underwent colon surgery, while Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated followed up with a report of bowel removal to alleviate intestinal blockage.
Wendy Barlow, Flair’s fiancée, said in a statement that Flair was in critical condition per TMZ.
As Flair's family gathers around him, the hope is the living legend is able to make a full recovery and continue to persevere through trial and tribulation like only he can.
The Fists of Destiny
WWE continued to play with our emotions Monday on Raw until the pseudo-romantic comedy that is the partial Shield reunion finally became real.
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins argued, came to blows and made up all in one action-packed segment to give fans a satisfying taste of what once was.
Now the question remains, what's next? Do Ambrose and Rollins win the Raw Tag Team Championships? Does Ambrose turn on Rollins? Does Rollins turn on Ambrose? Do Ambrose and Rollins help Reigns win the WWE Universal Championship as part of a heel Shield faction?
In the matter of one month, Rollins and Ambrose have gone from the coldest points of their main roster careers to the hottest.
Let the fantasy booking begin.
WWE and 'Murrica,' Sitting in a Tree...
WWE's outdated theme of patriotism—one that triple-headlined its last pay-per-view—took an ugly and uncomfortable turn Tuesday on SmackDown Live as otherwise rising heel Jinder Mahal was put in a position to be booed for celebrating his culture.
Mahal rolled out Indian dancers and drummers for an impressive cultural dance routine, and followed up with the singing of India's national anthem all in honor of Indian Independence Day.
Right on cue, and at the height of racial tensions just days after the protests in Charlottesville, every inkling of cultural appropriation was booed vociferously by the WWE live audience in Providence, R.I.
This is a very complicated issue as WWE is partly to blame for positioning one of its top heels to celebrate in an antagonizing way that was designed to draw heat. Still, WWE fans have had a well-documented history of cheering and booing who and what they please in the modern era. Top babyfaces Roman Reigns and John Cena being two of many examples.
A similar celebration for Mahal occurred in Dayton, OH and was received positively.
In the end, it all comes back to WWE's proclivity to put America on a pedestal at the expense of other cultures and ethnicities.
It should be noted that WWE deserves praise for one of its the more diverse pay-per-views of the year. Still, many fans have spent this week freaking out that names like Charlotte, The Miz, Becky Lynch and Chad Gable were left off this card. Only in the WWE Universe can so many Caucasians be considered disenfranchised when left off a single pay-per-view, but these are the problems created when WWE adopts such anti-foreigner overtones.
I'm not worried about who got left off the card for SummerSlam 2017, I just see this as a much-needed opportunity for people of color such as Naomi, Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura. Mahal and Nakamura are set to compete in the first WWE Championship match between two Asian WWE Superstars, which is an impressive step forward in the diversity department for WWE.
Still, WWE has a long way to go in presenting a product that doesn't come off like tasteless jingoism.
Baron Corbin's Barren Briefcase
Tuesday night saw a shocking failed Money in the Bank cash-in from Baron Corbin. Corbin did not come off very well in a thrilling turn of events where he was rolled up by Jinder Mahal after being distracted by John Cena.
Fans have spent days breaking down the film, pointing out everything from Corbin's shoulder being up to Mahal's foot being underneath the rope. The possibility remains that because these seemingly missed calls, perhaps WWE is set to return the briefcase to an protesting Corbin.
At the same time, stories are beginning to creep up about Corbin's social media behavior, namely insulting Mike Gilbert, a WWE super fan who is also on current serving active duty Air Force.
Given WWE's aforementioned crush on America, it wouldn't be surprising if Corbin is indeed in the doghouse for victimizing a member of our armed forces on Twitter.
Corbin could be in for a long SummerSlam weekend.
Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.