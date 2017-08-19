Thailand vs. Gilas Pilipinas: Time, Live Stream for 2017 Southeast Asian Games

JOSEPH EID/Getty Images

Gilas Pilipinas helps kick off the 2017 Southeast Asian Games on Sunday by taking on one of the biggest threats in the tournament, Thailand.

The entire Gilas Pilipinas side enters the tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, seeking a semblance of redemption after bowing out of the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in unexpected fashion. The cadet squad present will look to best the five-pot field after the July 8 draw slapped them in Pot 1 alongside Indonesia.

Thailand, on the other hand, landed in Pot 2 with Singapore, though after the events in Lebanon, the distinction means little for a supposed underdog if Gilas Pilipinas enters rusty.

Here's a look at the necessary viewing information and a preview of the Gilas Pilipinas opener.

Time and Live-Stream Information

Date: Sunday, August 20

Time: 21:30 p.m. local time)

Location: MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Live Stream: LiveBasketball.TV

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/Getty Images

In Lebanon, Gilas Pilipinas cruised through three rounds of group play, even besting a power like China through sheer strength of the backcourt shooting, which nullified the big Chinese frontcourt.

A shocking 118-86 dismissal at the hands of South Korea on Thursday, though, has now thrown the side into a slight panic. Assistant coach Jong Uichico explained after the defeat and ahead of consolation-round matches that time to prepare for the tournament left his team exposed.

"We only practiced for few days before departing for Lebanon. We should give ample time to practice for any tournament. Even the team which has longer preparation losses, what more if you prepared just for two weeks," Uichico said, according to the Manila Times' Josef T. Ramos.

In fact, Gilas Pilipinas has decided to send Christian Standhardinger ahead to the tournament in Malaysia rather than play in consolation games, both because of the unexpected performance and the threat Thailand presents.

According to Nelson Beltran of the Philippine Star, Uichico, the Gilas cadet coach, views Thailand as the team's biggest threat, not Indonesia.

It's not hard to see why with Thailand boasting the naturalized Tyler Lamb, who averaged 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.8 steals last year in the ABL with the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions, who went on to win the title.

"(Thailand is) tougher with Tyler Lamb. Now they have a legit scorer that can put up points on the board. They will give us some things to think about," Uichico said, according to Beltran's colleague, Denison Rey A. Dalupang.

Gilas Pilipinas brings some firepower out of the backcourt of its own, though, with Kiefer Ravena leading the way as he looks to win a fourth gold medal. And as Rey A. Dalupang pointed out, a scoring presence like Bobby Ray Parks also has experience in the ABL.

For Thailand, Sunday is a chance to pull off an early upset via somewhat unkind scheduling and attempt to snowball it into a trip to the podium.

On the other side is Gilas Pilipinas, facing yet another tough test right out of the gates and hoping reinforcements like Standhardinger and more score-happy play from the backcourt helps the side edge out a critical victory as it did against China.

As of now, the 2017 Southeast Asian Games are opening with the best, not saving it for last.

Information courtesy of kualalumpur2017.com unless otherwise specified.