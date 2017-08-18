Kelvin Sheppard Agrees to Contract with Bears After 1 Season with Giants

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent linebacker Kelvin Sheppard has signed a contract with the Chicago Bears.

The Bears announced Sheppard's signing on Friday and waived linebacker Hendrick Ekpe to open up a roster spot.

Sheppard has bounced around throughout his NFL career. In his first six seasons, the 29-year-old has played for the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants.

He appeared in all 16 games for the Giants last season, making 11 starts for the team. Per Pro Football Focus grades (via Andrew Abramson of the Palm Beach Post), Sheppard finished 84th out of 97 qualified linebackers.



The Bears needed additional depth at middle linebacker heading into the regular season. Jerrell Freeman and Danny Trevathan are entrenched as the starters, but they combined to miss 11 games in 2016.

Sheppard at least gives the Bears a solid backup who has starting experience and can step in if Freeman and Trevathan struggle with injuries again this season.