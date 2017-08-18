    Kelvin Sheppard Agrees to Contract with Bears After 1 Season with Giants

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2017

    Nov 27, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; New York Giants middle linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (91) during the second quarter between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Giants won 27-13. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

    Free-agent linebacker Kelvin Sheppard has signed a contract with the Chicago Bears

    The Bears announced Sheppard's signing on Friday and waived linebacker Hendrick Ekpe to open up a roster spot. 

    Sheppard has bounced around throughout his NFL career. In his first six seasons, the 29-year-old has played for the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants

    He appeared in all 16 games for the Giants last season, making 11 starts for the team. Per Pro Football Focus grades (via Andrew Abramson of the Palm Beach Post), Sheppard finished 84th out of 97 qualified linebackers. 

    The Bears needed additional depth at middle linebacker heading into the regular season. Jerrell Freeman and Danny Trevathan are entrenched as the starters, but they combined to miss 11 games in 2016. 

    Sheppard at least gives the Bears a solid backup who has starting experience and can step in if Freeman and Trevathan struggle with injuries again this season. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers 'Baffled' After Bell Nixed a Five-Year Deal

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Podcast: What's at State for Glennon and Trubisky?

      Vsporto
      via Vsporto
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Podcast: The Latest Victor Cruz Show

      Uninterrupted
      via Uninterrupted
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kaepernick Makes Plenty of Sense for Jags

      Mike Florio
      via ProFootballTalk