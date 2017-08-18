    Jeremy Zuttah Reportedly Agrees to 2-Year Contract with Baltimore Ravens

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2017

    Oct 26, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Jeremy Zuttah (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Ravens 26-18. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have brought back center Jeremy Zuttah to boost the depth on their offensive line.

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Zuttah signed a two-year deal worth $4 million in base salary and incentives that can push it up to $6 million. 

    The Ravens traded Zuttah to the San Francisco 49ers in March. He was released by the Niners on Aug. 9, as the team created an opening for Tim Barnes and Daniel Kilgore's ability to play center and guard for head coach Kyle Shanahan. 

    Center became a major need for the Ravens when John Urschel announced his retirement in July after three NFL seasons to pursue a Ph.D. in mathematics at MIT.

    Zuttah spent the past three seasons with the Ravens, starting all 41 games he played for the team. He was a solid player in 2016, with Pro Football Focus' Jeff Deeney noting the 31-year-old finished 13th among all qualified centers with an 82.7 overall grade. 

    The reunion benefits both Zuttah and the Ravens. He already knows the offensive scheme and can step right in to be a starter as the team looks to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers 'Baffled' After Bell Nixed a Five-Year Deal

      Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
      via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kaepernick Makes Plenty of Sense for Jags

      Mike Florio
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Former Raven Orr Retires...Again

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Woodrum Played Better Than Mallett vs. Dolphins

      Baltimoreravens
      via Baltimoreravens