Jeremy Zuttah Reportedly Agrees to 2-Year Contract with Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have brought back center Jeremy Zuttah to boost the depth on their offensive line.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Zuttah signed a two-year deal worth $4 million in base salary and incentives that can push it up to $6 million.

The Ravens traded Zuttah to the San Francisco 49ers in March. He was released by the Niners on Aug. 9, as the team created an opening for Tim Barnes and Daniel Kilgore's ability to play center and guard for head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Center became a major need for the Ravens when John Urschel announced his retirement in July after three NFL seasons to pursue a Ph.D. in mathematics at MIT.

Zuttah spent the past three seasons with the Ravens, starting all 41 games he played for the team. He was a solid player in 2016, with Pro Football Focus' Jeff Deeney noting the 31-year-old finished 13th among all qualified centers with an 82.7 overall grade.

The reunion benefits both Zuttah and the Ravens. He already knows the offensive scheme and can step right in to be a starter as the team looks to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.