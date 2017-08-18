'Full 48' Podcast: NBA Community's Reaction to Social Injustice Inspires Hope

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Bleacher Report senior writer Jonathan Abrams joins the Full 48's Jordan Brenner to discuss the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past week, and the reaction from NBA figures like LeBron James and Kevin Durant in the aftermath.

Abrams and Brenner touch on the NBA's active role in the public discourse against that of other leagues, why times have changed from Michael Jordan's era, and how fans view the "stick to sports" ideology when athletes and media figures speak out on racial and social issues.

