    'Full 48' Podcast: NBA Community's Reaction to Social Injustice Inspires Hope

    Bleacher Report NBA StaffFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media during a press conference after practice and media availability as part of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 08, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

    Bleacher Report senior writer Jonathan Abrams joins the Full 48's Jordan Brenner to discuss the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past week, and the reaction from NBA figures like LeBron James and Kevin Durant in the aftermath.

    Abrams and Brenner touch on the NBA's active role in the public discourse against that of other leagues, why times have changed from Michael Jordan's era, and how fans view the "stick to sports" ideology when athletes and media figures speak out on racial and social issues. 

    See the link below to listen to the full podcast:

