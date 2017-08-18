    James Franklin, Penn State Reportedly Agree to New 6-Year Contract

    Penn State University head football coach James Franklin reportedly had a six-year contract extension worth $34.8 million approved Friday by the school's compensation committee.  

    Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated first reported the news and noted the contract includes a $2 million buyout clause for 2017.

                     

