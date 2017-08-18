James Franklin, Penn State Reportedly Agree to New 6-Year Contract

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Penn State University head football coach James Franklin reportedly had a six-year contract extension worth $34.8 million approved Friday by the school's compensation committee.

Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated first reported the news and noted the contract includes a $2 million buyout clause for 2017.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

