    Jon Lester Reportedly Not Expected to Miss Significant Time with Lat Injury

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 17: Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs walks off the field after being relieved in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Chicago Cubs can breathe a sigh of relief after Jon Lester left Thursday's start against the Cincinnati Reds after just 1.2 innings with a lat injury. 

    Per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, Lester may only need "a short DL stint" before returning to the Cubs' starting rotation.   

    Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Thursday the Cubs were "bracing for the possibility" Lester could miss the rest of the regular season. 

    Cubs manager Joe Maddon said after the team's 13-10 loss against the Reds that he was concerned but didn't want to draw any premature conclusion. 

    "When a pitcher of his stature is potentially injured, of course, you're concerned," he said, per MLB.com's Carrie Muskat. "I don't want to jump to conclusions either. Let's go through the proper procedures, let the doctor see him and go from there. Right now, I'm not going to jump to any negative conclusions."

    Lester has had a rough season with a 4.37 ERA, but the four-time All-Star leads the Cubs with 26 starts and 148.1 innings pitched. 

     

