2017 WWE SummerSlam Odds and Preview: Brock Lesnar Betting Favorite

The biggest party of the summer takes place at the Barclays Center this weekend, as Brooklyn, New York, plays host to WWE SummerSlam on Sunday. The card is filled with the WWE's premier talent in matches that have a big-fight feel.

Brock Lesnar will put his WWE Universal Championship on the line in a Fatal 4-Way main event against Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. "The Beast Incarnate" is a big favorite in the match, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, with Lesnar being pegged at -320 (bet $320 to win $100).

Lesnar looks to be near unstoppable at the moment, and the added storyline that he and advocate Paul Heyman will leave the WWE should he lose seems to allude to the champion standing tall Sunday.

That being said, this would be an excellent excuse to write Lesnar off TV for some time and make a big return heading into Wrestlemania. Plus, Lesnar would never need to be pinned in order to lose the belt, which is a good way to get the title off him without him looking weak.

Joe has the second-best betting odds but still sits far behind Lesnar at +300 (bet $100 to win $300). This Fatal 4-Way is comprised of two intersecting storylines, with Joe and Lesnar being locked in a battle with one another. If anyone were to take the strap off Lesnar, it would make the most sense for it to be Joe.

Over on Smackdown, the WWE Championship will be up for grabs when Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura clash. Nakamura sits as a hefty -475 betting favorite to claim his first taste of gold on the main roster.

This match ending seems to be pretty predictable for bettors. Nakaurma is one of the hottest superstars in the company, and crowning him at one of the biggest shows of the year is a perfect moment that the WWE loves. The ending got even more probable after Baron Corbin unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Smackdown this past week.

Bettors will also want to keep an eye on Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks. The betting line originally opened with both women at -120 but has moved to Banks as a sizable -290 favorite.

Banks enters SummerSlam red-hot and, much like Nakamura, seeing her claim gold at a big event might be too good to pass up. However, Bliss is a compelling champion, and seeing Banks lose could help propel her to the heel turn for which so many people are calling.