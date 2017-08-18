    Antonio Conte Laughs off Diego Costa 'Criminal' Remark, Calls Striker 'The Past'

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2017

    COBHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 04: Antonio Conte, manager of Chelsea, talks during a Chelsea Press Conference at Chelsea Training Ground on August 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)
    Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

    Chelsea manager Antonio Conte burst into laughter when asked for his view on Diego Costa's comments that he's being "treated like a criminal" by the club, suggesting his time at Stamford Bridge is over after dubbing the forward "the past." 

    Costa recently said to the Daily Mail's Adam Crafton he felt he's been treated unfairly since being told he has no future at Chelsea, and Conte couldn't help but break into hysterics at the suggestion the Spaniard is the victim, via Sky Sports News:

    Conte elaborated further on the matter and said "everyone who was at Chelsea knows very well what happened last season" before suggesting Costa's time under him is finished, adding: "He's the past. Stop."

             

