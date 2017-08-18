WWE SummerSlam 2017 Matches: Grading Hype Level for Each Announced Match on Card

WWE SummerSlam 2017 Matches: Grading Hype Level for Each Announced Match on CardAugust 18, 2017
With 10 matches on the main card at WWE SummerSlam this year, there is an inevitable mixture of hugely anticipated bouts and ones that are quickly slipping under the radar.
Predictably, the two championship bouts towards the top of the card are attracting much attention. Brock Lesnar defends Raw's Universal Championship against three of that brand's biggest stars, while Shinsuke Nakamura goes in search of the WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal.
But where exactly do those two bouts rank against the rest when it comes to the buzz and momentum each match has?
Here's a comprehensive ranking, and grading, of each bout at SummerSlam in terms of the hype surrounding them ahead of the show this weekend.
10. Randy Orton vs. Rusev
With Randy Orton out of the title picture and Rusev's prospects looking downbeat after defeat to John Cena, these two guys were paired together with little momentum behind them.
And that all means there isn't much buzz and intensity going into a feud that is likely to open SummerSlam this weekend.
Rusev badly needs a victory to begin to climb the ranks on SmackDown Live. Orton too looks like he needs something to restore his momentum after coming up short against Jinder Mahal for the final time.
But don't expect too much in the way of fireworks. It's been a hastily put together rivalry, and it certainly feels like it with the buzz surrounding it.
Grade: E
9. Naomi vs. Natalya
SmackDown Live's women's division is in somewhat of a state of flux.
With Naomi dominating the division as champion, a variety of women have taken it in turn to try to dethrone her and win the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Natalya is the latest to try this weekend, but the odds of her upsetting the champion are remote at best.
And with Naomi looking so dominant, there isn't much hype surrounding this one.
Perhaps eventually, the long-term plan is for someone like Charlotte to ascend through the ranks and challenge Naomi. But right now, a predictable outcome for this feud at SummerSlam has left little momentum surrounding it.
Grade: D
8. Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks
With Bayley going down injured and Raw in need of a replacement to face Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, it left WWE in a bit of a hurry to put something together.
Inevitably, it was Sasha Banks who got the push in Bayley's absence to face Bliss for the title, and there is no reason to suggest it will be a disappointment.
Both these stars are competent workers, and if it is the long-term option, there will be some good chemistry between the two in the weeks and months to come.
But the fact this is a last-minute feud has left the hype levels fairly low.
Grade: D+
7. Big Show vs. Big Cass
WWE has rolled the dice and taken a gamble by having Enzo Amore as the pawn in this mini-feud between Big Show and Big Cass. Time will tell whether it pays off.
A feud that initially looked set to be Amore vs. Cass has morphed into Big Cass being urged into picking on someone his own size, leading to Big Show stepping forward to try to protect Amore.
With Amore hanging above the ring in a shark cage, it at least makes things slightly interesting.
There's also the prospect of Cass' momentum continuing with another big victory, so there are at least some talking points going into Sunday.
But this has the feel of exactly what it is: a midcard bout between some of Raw's weaker talent.
Grade: C-
6. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
It came as something of a surprise when WWE opted to pull the trigger early on Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt this past Monday on Raw.
But it was done to allow Wyatt to ambush Finn and bring the demon out of Balor, with him hinting at the return of The Demon King this Sunday at SummerSlam.
That leans toward a Balor win, as it would be tough to imagine him losing while competing in that particular gimmick.
But it was a much-needed segment on Monday night to inject some intensity and hype into a rivalry that has really struggled to get going.
The presence of two big stars in Balor and Wyatt should carry the match through safely enough, but this could have been done better, in truth.
Grade: C
5. Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
The presence of Shinsuke Nakamura in the WWE Championship scene alone makes this match worthy of some significant hype.
In truth, Nakamura's time on the main roster feels like it is yet to truly get going. There is an overemphasis from WWE commentary to continuously refer to Nakamura as "The Artist," a moniker he really doesn't need.
It feels like Shinsuke is being somewhat held back at the moment, which does make his quick ascension to the WWE Championship picture all the more surprising.
But if he wins the title this Sunday, expect that to change pretty quickly.
Jinder Mahal has done a decent job since shockingly becoming the champion, but it feels like it is time for a change now. The buzz surrounding Nakamura suggests so, at least.
Grade: B-
4. John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
Perhaps there may not have been as much hype on Baron Corbin's bout with John Cena this weekend if The Lone Wolf still had the Money in the Bank briefcase under his arm.
However, the spectacular failure surrounding his cash-in on Tuesday night makes the bout all the more intriguing this weekend.
Will Corbin exact revenge upon Cena for costing him in his WWE Championship match with Jinder Mahal? Will Corbin's stock fall even further with a defeat?
If it is to be the latter of those two options, then it's difficult to see where Corbin goes from here. He needs a victory badly after Tuesday night's setback, that much is a guarantee.
But with Cena involved and the direction of Corbin's character up in the air, this is definitely one of the bouts fans will take a keen interest in.
Grade: B-
3. Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins
WWE played the reunion of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose out pretty well.
For weeks, it looked like they would get back together and finally work on the same page, before a couple of teases in recent times left fans wondering if it would actually happen at all.
But doing it on the go-home show of Raw this past Monday keeps the momentum and the hype up for their tag title match against Sheamus and Cesaro at SummerSlam.
And who would back against Dean and Seth from becoming the new tag champions on Raw?
It does appear as if this may lead to another feud between the two somewhere down the line, but a run with the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships would be a good thing for that particular division.
Throw in Sheamus and Cesaro excelling as heels, too, and you've got a match with plenty of hype surrounding it.
Grade: B
2. AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
All things considered, AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens has been a pretty good feud.
However, it was clear WWE needed to do something different in order to keep the feud interesting and fresh going into SummerSlam. Thankfully, the addition of Shane McMahon as the bout's referee has ticked that box.
Shane-O-Mac has now had trouble with both Owens and Styles in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, and that makes things hugely unpredictable going into SummerSlam.
Will Shane deliberately cost one of the two participants the match? Will he accidentally interfere and screw things up?
Whatever happens, it will be a fascinating watch.
Grade: B+
1. Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
There is little doubting which match has the biggest buzz this weekend.
Since the brand split last year, SmackDown Live has traditionally been considered as the top show, but in recent weeks, Raw has begun to buck that tend.
And that's in no small part down to the hype surrounding the main event of SummerSlam.
Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire was fantastic. But throwing in Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman has made things even more intense, and all four men will bring their best to the party this weekend.
Whether Lesnar retains the Universal Championship or there is a new owner of the belt come Sunday night remains to be seen.
But this is the match everyone is looking forward to the most at SummerSlam this year.
Grade: A