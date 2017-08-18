AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens WWE SummerSlam 2017 Match Preview and Pick

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday night at SummerSlam, AJ Styles and Kevin Owens will meet on pay-per-view for the third time this year, with the United States Championship up for grabs.

The SmackDown Live Superstars have been at each other's throats since April when Owens arrived at the blue brand. They have battled on numerous occasions and recently incorporated commissioner Shane McMahon into their dispute.

Now, The Phenomenal One and the self-proclaimed New Face of America will wage war in a match that could well be determined in the same controversial fashion the implementation of special referee McMahon was designed to prevent.

Where?

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

When?

Sunday, August 20

The Background

At Backlash in May, Styles appeared on his way to victory over Owens. When the action spilled to the arena floor and on to the announce table, Owens wisely set his opponent up to become trapped in one of the monitor slots.

Unable to free himself and make it back into the squared circle before the referee's count of 10, Styles found himself counted out, his aspirations of championship gold extinguished by a cunning titleholder.

Styles was unable to avenge the loss at Money in the Bank as both men battled in the namesake ladder match, seeking a guaranteed opportunity at Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship. Over the course of the bout, the rivals unloaded on each other, with Styles punishing Owens for the controversial fashion in which he retained his title earlier.

On July 4, Styles won an Independence Day Battle Royal to earn another title opportunity against Owens. Three days later, he challenged The Prizefighter in the historic Madison Square Garden and captured the title. The win, a reminder that anything can happen at untelevised events, seemingly capped off their rivalry.

Except, Owens understandably wanted his rematch, and he got it at Battleground on July 23.

There, he rolled up Styles and won the gold despite the controversy surrounding a referee knocked out in the course of the match and a questionable three count.

Just 48 hours later, Styles regained the title, pinning Chris Jericho in a Triple Threat match after Owens planted him with the Popup Powerbomb. When Owens controversially lost his next rematch, courtesy of poor positioning by an official who missed the fact that his shoulder was not on the mat, he took his frustrations out on anyone within earshot.

Including McMahon.

Seeking to find a definitive victor, McMahon announced himself as the special guest referee for the final rematch at SummerSlam.

Unfortunately, the constant bickering and conflict between champion and challenger led to Shane-O-Mac suffering kicks from both men that left him floored and tension at an all-time high.

The Match

Anyone looking for a show-stealing Match of the Year candidate can calm down because this will not be that match. The presence of McMahon almost certainly ensures it will be higher on story than in-ring content.

Does McMahon reignite the rivalry with Styles that previously resulted in a WrestleMania showdown, or does Owens' brashness lead to a new rivalry with his superior?

Those are the two questions that bear watching Sunday.

The match will feature the dramatic near-falls that have become staples of their matches, but do not be surprised to find yourself saying, "that was really good but not quite great" rather than penciling it in for your Pro Wrestling Illustration or Wrestling Observer Match of the Year.

Even if the talent involved would suggest a match that belongs in that discussion.

Prediction

The title has been traded among Superstars long enough.

Yes, the switches suggest a highly competitive rivalry, but at some point, the legitimacy of the strap deteriorates as management uses it as a prop to advance a feud. It is time for both the title changes to end and the rivalry between Styles and Owens to reach its conclusion.

Owens will lose, probably cleanly, then take out his frustration on McMahon, leading to a rivalry between the two throughout the fall months.

Winner, and Still Champion: AJ Styles