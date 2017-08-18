DeMarcus Cousins Talks Confederate Statues: 'Take All Them Motherf--kers Down'

TASOS KATOPODIS/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins did not mince words when giving his thoughts about the recent movement to bring down Confederate statues across the country.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Cousins left no doubt that he would like to see all of the Confederate-related statues still standing brought down (Warning: contains profanity):

Cousins' comments come during the same week in which Confederate statues and monuments have been torn down by protesters or removed by local government officials.

Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh ordered four different Confederate monuments around the city be taken down, with crews working overnight Monday into Tuesday morning to help ensure no potential conflict, per Colin Campbell and Luke Broadwater of the Baltimore Sun.

The three major professional sports teams in the Tampa area—the Rays, Buccaneers and Lightning—announced Thursday they would be working together to help in the effort to remove a Confederate monument in front of the city's downtown courthouse.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper said on Tuesday he wanted to see Confederate monuments across the state removed, per the Associated Press. His comments came after protesters in Durham, North Carolina tore down a statue of a Confederate soldier on Monday night.