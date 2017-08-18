Gilas Pilipinas vs. Lebanon: Time, Live Stream for 2017 FIBA Asia Cup

JOSEPH EID/Getty Images

The Philippines and Lebanon had high expectations going into the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup, yet the two basketball powers find themselves looking to finish fifth place at best in this year's tournament when they meet in a consolation semifinal on Saturday.

Gilas Pilipinas was blown out 118-86 by South Korea in the quarterfinals. South Korea's relentless attack overwhelmed the Philippine defense, shooting a remarkable 66.7 percent from the field.

Lebanon finds itself in a consolation game by virtue of its 80-70 defeat against Iran. The host nation is looking for its second consecutive fifth-placed finish in the tournament.

Gilas Pilipinas vs. Lebanon Schedule Information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

Live Stream: livebasketball.tv



The Philippines is guaranteed to have its worst finish in the Asia Cup since an eighth-placed showing in 2009. It lost in the championship game each of the past two tournaments, including a 78-67 defeat against China two years ago.

Despite the 32-point loss against South Korea on Wednesday, Gilas Pilipinas doesn't have to alter its game to bounce back against Lebanon. The 86 points were the most put up by the offense since the team's first game in group play, and the group shot a strong 44 percent from three-point range in the quarterfinals.

Terrence Romeo, Christian Standhardinger and Matthew Wright have led the Phlippines offense. All three are averaging at least 12.8 points per game in the tournament, with Romeo and Wright shooting better than 45 percent from three-point range.

It needs to tighten things up on defense, but few teams in the tournament are capable of playing the way South Korea did. The sixth-placed team in 2015 has had at least 20 assists in all five games this time around and is averaging 27.8 assists per game. The group plays fast and can overwhelm an opponent unable to keep up with that speed.

Lebanon has every reason to feel confident heading into this game despite its quarterfinal loss. It is the only team to defeat South Korea in this year's tournament, holding an offense that is so good at long-range shooting and ball movement to 66 points on 42.4 percent shooting.

The kind of game Lebanon wants to play is methodical in order to slow opponent down. Its two losses in the tournament came against New Zealand and Iran, with both of those teams combining for 82 rebounds and shooting 47.4 percent (64-of-135) from the field.

Lebanon features an offense that lives inside the three-point line. Its 54.7 percent success rate on two-point field-goal attempts ranks third among teams in the tournament.

If it is able to maintain that pace against Gilas Pilipinas while also containing the outside shooting of Romeo and Wright, Lebanon will have no problem winning this game.

The winner of Saturday's tilt between Lebanon and Gilas Pilipinas will take on the winner of Jordan and China in the fifth-place game at this year's Asia Cup.