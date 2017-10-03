    Brandon Ingram's Head Injury Diagnosed as Contusion

    Adam Wells
October 3, 2017

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram suffered a head contusion during Monday's preseason game against the Denver Nuggets.

    Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reported the news Tuesday, noting Ingram is questionable for Wednesday's contest and will be re-evaluated before it.

    Ingram was the Lakers' first-round pick in 2016. He appeared in 79 games as a rookie, averaging 9.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

    The 20-year-old showed steady improvement over the course of his debut season. His shooting percentage was 47.5 and he averaged 13.2 points in 21 games after the All-Star break, per Basketball Reference.

    Expectations have been raised in Los Angeles thanks to the addition of Magic Johnson as team president and the selection of Lonzo Ball out of UCLA with the No. 2 overall pick. The Lakers have the makings of a promising young core with Ingram, Ball, Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle.

    Losing Ingram would hurt the development of that group together, while also forcing Luol Deng to play more minutes than he should be at this point in his career. Fortunately for Los Angeles, it doesn't appear to be a significant setback.

