Manchester United Transfer News: Ivan Perisic Deal 'Unlikely,' Latest Rumours

It's reportedly "unlikely" that Manchester United will complete the signing of Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic this summer despite suggestions executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has met with his agent in recent days.

The Daily Express (h/t Daily Star's Rhys Turrell) reported United are no closer to meeting Inter's £48 million valuation of the player, while it's also important to note Perisic is unwilling to attempt forcing an exit.

According to David McDonnell of the Mirror, Woodward met with Perisic's representative, Fali Ramadani, who himself is said to have met Inter officials to talk over a summer transfer.



The Nerazzurri have held firm in their £48 million price tag, and Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News recently warned time to cut a deal could be running short:

United manager Jose Mourinho has been meticulous in the transfer market during his stay at Old Trafford and is understood to have signed three of his planned four targets with Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof arriving.

A winger would be the fourth and final major addition for Mourinho, and although less than two weeks of the summer window remain, football writer Liam Canning recently gave Perisic his stamp of approval:

United's summer recruitment has mimicked Mourinho's first in the Old Trafford hot seat, where he signed stars in key positions. Midfielder Paul Pogba, striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, centre-back Eric Bailly and winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan all arrived.

Perisic scored 11 goals and recorded 11 assists in 36 Serie A appearances for Inter last season, beating the tally of seven league goals he managed in 2015-16, his first season at the San Siro.

In a way, United can only admire the fact Perisic allegedly refuses to push for a transfer on his end, a display of integrity they'd want him to maintain in the event he were to join their cause.

However, there are other alternatives at hand if Mourinho is focused on adding a new wide man to his ranks before the summer transfer window shuts, according to Squawka's Greg Johnson:

Perisic fits Mourinho's usual recruitment method of signing players close to or in their playing prime, and his performances for Croatia at Euro 2016, where he scored vital goals against Spain and the Czech Republic, showed he would be a good fit for United.

United will count their chase for the player as over in the event he does sign a new contract in Milan, although Woodward, it seems, is doing his part to ensure there's some hope of cutting a deal.