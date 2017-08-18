Mayweather vs. McGregor Undercard Odds: Davis vs. Fonseca Betting Preview

Elsa/Getty Images

Gervonta Davis is a perfect 18-0 over his professional career with 17 knockout victories. Davis will defend the IBF junior lightweight title against Francisco Fonseca in the co-main event of Mayweather vs. McGregor.

The 22-year-old champion is a massive -3000 betting favorite (wager $3,000 to win $100) to successfully defend his title with a victory at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. A fast-rising star in the boxing world, Davis' last two wins have come against previously undefeated opponents.

Davis picked up a TKO win in the seventh round of his title fight against Jose Pedraza (who was 22-0) to win the championship, and successfully defended it with a third-round TKO against then 21-0 Liam Walsh. The speed and power of Davis make him an extremely impressive boxer who will be tough for anyone in his division to beat.

Francisco Fonseca hopes to be up to the task as a +1100 (wager $100 to win $1,100) underdog. The 23-year-old super featherweight out of Costa Rica is 19-0-1 with 13 knockouts to his name. While Fonseca is no pushover, Davis enters this fight as the clear-cut favorite due to the pure dominance he's shown against all opponents to this point.

In what projects to be a more competitive fight, Badou Jack is stepping up in weight class to face Nathan Cleverly for the WBA light heavyweight title. Jack vacated the WBC super middleweight title to move up in weight to this division. He owns a 21-1-2 career record and sits at -450 on the boxing odds for the bout.

Cleverly (+325) started his professional career off with a 26-0 record and enjoyed a long reign as the WBO light heavyweight champion. He has gone just 4-3 over his last seven fights, but one of those wins was last October against Jurgen Brahmer to earn his current belt. Jack appears to be in better form, but Cleverly could pull off the upset if he struggles with the rise in weight class.

Other fights on the undercard include Andrew Tabiti vs. Steve Cunningham for the USBA cruiserweight title. All of these fights will lead into the main event between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, which will now be fought with eight-ounce gloves as opposed to the standard 10-ounce gloves.

The latest Mayweather vs. McGregor odds have Mayweather as the -450 favorite, with McGregor the +325 underdog.