Scouting Notebook: Kyle Walker-Peters Is the Ideal Blend of a Modern Right-Back

Tottenham youngster Kyle Walker-Peters came through what many would consider to be a difficult debut in great shape last weekend. Making his first Premier League appearance for the club on the opening Sunday of a rather pivotal season, he looked right at home among his fellow Lilywhites at a hostile St. James’ Park.

Kieran Trippier’s injury sustained during the final pre-season game forced the 20-year-old into a starting berth. He responded with a cool, composed display that earned strong reviews from all and, in particular, a Man of the Match award from Sky Sports.

It’s arguable he didn’t quite deserve that—he was great, but others were most certainly better—but the performance will have been incredibly pleasing to Mauricio Pochettino for a number of reasons.

First, he filled a hole with no fuss, no drama, and bailed Spurs out of a potentially tricky opening-day scenario; and second, he played just as he always has when starring at youth level, fearlessly transferring his game from unders to pros.

Walker-Peters caught the eye consistently as a teenager, often looking one of the most well-rounded and smart players on the pitch be it for Tottenham or England youth. His blend of athleticism, positivity and close control created a player who moves forward with the ball confidently and impacts the game constantly despite playing at right-back.

This ability to be crucial to a performance despite playing full-back is an interesting one. You won’t find it in many senior pros (particularly now Philipp Lahm has gone), but at youth level, we’re seeing more and more: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is another, as is PSG’s Alec Georgen.

It points to a fundamentally smart player. Walker-Peters makes good decisions on the ball when pushing forward, attacks frequently, and rarely loses it. He has this sinewy quality to his movements—an elasticity, perhaps—which allows him to forage forward but turn quickly to avoid being dispossessed.

The result is he always seems to be dribbling forward and pressing into space—a delightful, impactful attribute. We saw it against Newcastle to an extent, but for England’s under-20s at the World Cup this summer—where he played left-back—he was surging past and spinning round players with consummate ease.

Defensively, Walker-Peters passed the first test on Sunday. Right from kick-off, Newcastle thumped a long pass into his area for Dwight Gayle and Christian Atsu to chase, testing the rookie right-back early. Two more were sent in the next two minutes, but Walker-Peters dealt with all three.

This is where that athleticism and elasticity comes in handy again: He can stick tight to markers—even speedy, dribble-heavy ones like Atsu—and track them step for step in close proximity, then stick a leg in to dispossess. He turns so fast that he can afford to defend aggressively because it’s hard to beat him, and if he is beaten he has the speed to recover.

That’s not to say he’s defensively perfect. He is, categorically, a player with an attacking emphasis and always will be, and he lost a couple of duels against Atsu and felled Gayle in the box in contentious circumstances—only to be saved by the offside flag. If an opponent is tricky, sharp or quick enough, KWP’s defensive style will lead to fouls in dangerous areas on occasion.

Those few moments aren’t enough to take the shine off what was a great debut for the 20-year-old that got better and better as the game wore on. When against 10 men and allowed to almost exclusively attack, he was constantly bending the edge of Newcastle’s defence and generating huge amounts of pressure with his aggressive positioning.

But while this performance on Sunday convinced many Spurs fans they don’t need to sign another right-back this summer, it would be prudent of Pochettino to still hit the market. Blocking Walker-Peters’ development is the last thing we want, but 2017-18 holds little room for error for Spurs, and right-sided stock of Trippier and KWP isn’t strong enough to compete with the others.

Besides, there are several Spurs youth aficionados that will tell you Walker-Peters has often looked more comfortable at left-back than right-back. He was one of England’s stars over the summer from the flank, and if he can provide backup at both positions while training with the seniors full-time this year, that might be the best short-term solution.

