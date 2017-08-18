Fiji International 2017: Friday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Daniel Pearce maintained his lead on the second day of the Fiji International on Friday, but he was joined at the top of the leaderboard by Jason Norris, Scott Hend and Gavin Green in a four-way tie at seven-under par.

The 29-year-old began the day with a one-shot advantage and managed five birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey, to post a round of 71.

However, it was Hend who will take the plaudits after a sensational round of 66—the lowest of the day—having made the perfect start with an eagle at the first.

Joining them at the top are Norris, who shot a fine 68, and Green with a 69, as the competition hots up going into the weekend.

Here is the leaderboard at the conclusion of the second day and a reminder of some of the best moments from Friday's action.

Leaderboard

-7: Daniel Pearce (71), Jason Norris (68), Scott Hend (66), Gavin Green (69)

-5: Adam Bland (71), David McKenzie (71), Peter Wilson (71)

For the standings in full, visit the European Tour website.

Recap

Overnight leader Pearce began the day with a one-shot lead, after a fine six-under par round of 66 on Thursday, but he found it harder going on Friday, particularly through the back nine.

The first two holes saw the New Zealander drop three shots, although he rallied with two birdies before adding another three and a double bogey for a one-under 71.

He was joined at the top of the leaderboard by Hend, who was in fine form from the start of his round, per the Asian Tour Twitter account:

The 44-year-old added three more birdies, and even the rough could not disrupt his charge up the leaderboard, per the PGA of Australia:

Hend's round of 66 was matched by Harry Bateman, who hit a hole-in-one on the 15th. The New Zealander holed the 130-metre par-three with a sand wedge to cap a brilliant round.

That leaves Bateman, who shot a 74 on the opening day, tied for eighth place with Chris Gaunt and Wade Ormsby.

Malaysia's Green also ended the day at the top of the leaderboard, and he showcased his putting skills with a fine finish at the fourth, per the Asian Tour:

Norris ensured it would be a four-way tie at the top going into Saturday, finishing with a round of 68 to complete a fascinating day for the leaders.

Elsewhere, Ben Campbell and Daniel Valente, who shared second place after Thursday's opening round, both dropped out of contention.

It was a tough round for Campbell, who finished a difficult day with a 79, including a double bogey and seven bogeys.

Valente also struggled, carding a second-round 75 that leaves him in 19th at two-under par, with 71 players making the cut.